Love on a Plate: Scrumptious Valentine’s Day Meal Ideas to Delight Your Sweetheart

No reservation for Valentine’s Day? No problem! Here is a day of some of my favourite recipes that are quick, easy, and not too hard on the wallet to show that special someone your mad kitchen skills (even if they’re non-existent). All you need to know for these recipes is how to stir, turn on a stovetop, and chop a thing or two. No crazy skills are necessary to make a delicious and love-filled day of meals for your loved one (or yourself, we don’t judge)

Breakfast: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Breakfast is the hardest meal for me, but ever since I found this recipe I’ve been hooked. These are my new signature breakfast that has people begging for more. I don’t know if you’ve ever tried making cinnamon rolls from scratch, but holy cow is it ever a time-consuming and complicated process! These pancakes taste just like a flat cinnamon roll. Make it with any pancake batter, though the fluffier the better. I recommend a mix so there’s less work on the actual batter (hello student budget!). This recipe also comes with a cream cheese icing that is optional, but delicious!

https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/244767/cinnamon-roll-pancakes

Lunch: Baked Feta Pasta

Would it even be a Valentine’s Day menu without pasta? And what better pasta dish than the one we all learned to love on TikTok, the baked feta pasta? Chances are you already have the stuff you need to make this from when it went viral, you might even have it memorized! It’s a classic and another easy 1 pan meal, which is always my favourite because it means fewer dishes, lol.

https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35421563/baked-feta-pasta-tiktok

Dinner: Sausage, Potato, & Kale Soup

The perfect cozy meal that all comes together in one pot in 30 minutes! I’ve made this soup so many times and it is a crowd-pleaser. Even people I know who hear kale and think “ew” have told me they like this soup. Don’t knock it ‘til you try it; it’s super easy and great if you have food allergies (it’s gluten, dairy (if you exclude the cream, which I do), and nut-free!).

https://www.thedaleyplate.com/blog/sausage-potato-and-kale-soup?pp=1

Dessert: Cake Balls (or Cake Truffles)

I also must include a dessert, because Valentine’s Day is all about the sugar! Kidding, of course, but remember those candy grams they used to do in elementary school? Just me? Anyways, these cake balls are super yummy; it’s just like a cake pop but without needing to go buy the sticks. You also only need a box of cake mix, a can of frosting, chocolate candy melts, and sprinkles (optional, but so cute). Easy and no fuss, but probably the recipe you want to start on first, as these take a while to cool and prep.

https://www.dinneratthezoo.com/cake-balls-recipe

May your Valentine’s Day be sweet and know that you are so loved. Happy cooking!