*The songs are not in a chronological order with the chapters/scenes of the books.

If you are a Romance book reader, you have noticed that some books have a playlist page at the start with songs to listen to when you are reading the book or specific chapters of it. But fantasy books usually don’t have those (or I just haven’t read a book with one). So, to change this, dear readers, I’ve chosen four well-known fantasy books and made a list for each with some songs that I think you can listen to when reading them. Or just listen to songs from different genres if you are a music fan.

Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross.

First of all, this book is SO good! I think that it is not overhyped like some other popular fantasy books and has just the right amount of action, drama, fantasy and romance is just…*chef’s kiss*.

To give you an idea of what it is about without spoiling it much, I’ll just give you a small summary about the start of the book — it’s about two young rival journalists in a world going through a war between gods that have awakened from sleep. One of the journalists, an 18-year-old Iris Winnow, goes to the front lines to find her brother. But before she does, she writes letters to her brother that she slips beneath her wardrobe door. Unknown to her, the letters go to her rival journalist — Roman Kitt, who pretends to be a guy called Carver – instead of her brother. After becoming a war correspondent and moving closer to the front lines of the war, she still writes to Carver, and they get to know each other. I won’t spoil what happens next, but if this has already piqued your interest, give the book a try! P.S. It’s a duology, and I’ve heard that the 2nd book is also very good.

So, if you decide to read it, definitely take a look at the playlist below and listen to the songs. And when you read some of the chapters and think that one of the songs would be perfect to enhance the story, put your headphones on and enjoy the thrill, sadness or romance the story can give you with music!

Take Me Home (Restless Road)

Seven Days Walking/Day 1: Ascent (Ludovico Einaudi)

Mon Amour (Slimane)

Go Get Her (Restless Road)

Hold My Hand (Lady Gaga)

Fire (Karkaz, Maria Aasen)

Meet Me on the Battlefield (SVRCINA)

Bride by Ali Hazelwood.

If you like STEM romance books, then you’ve definitely heard about Ali Hazelwood. This is her first paranormal romance book that puts a nice spin on the typical stories about Vampires (excuse me, Vampyres) and Werewolves. It is about a Vampyre named Misery Lark, the daughter of a Vampyre councilman, who has to marry the Alpha of a Werewolf pack, Lowe Moreland to ‘uphold a historic peacekeeping alliance’ between their kinds. Lowe doesn’t trust Misery, and with good reason, because she has her own reasons for marrying him (*what could that be?*). But as they get to know each other, their initial thoughts about one another start to change and with secrets coming to light, so do blood-dripping betrayals (pun intended).

By the way, Lowe does not have hazel eyes, but green, but I thought that the first song would still be appropriate to get you to feel some of the emotions the book embodies.

Hazel Eyes (Sabrina Jordan)

Per favore (Nyv)

Let’s Hurt Tonight (OneRepublic)

You Put A Spell On Me (Austin Giorgio)

Beggin’ (Måneskin)

Leading the Pack (Sam Tinnesz)

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros.

If you are a fantasy/romantic reader, you probably have heard of this book, as it has taken the internet by storm. But if not, here is a quick summary of the story — Violet Sorrengail, the youngest child of the commanding general, has joined the Riders Quadrant of the Basgiath War College, instead of the Scribe Quadrant as she was supposed to. With her brittle body and physical capabilities, she will have to use her wits to survive the College or even a day in it, bond with a dragon and not get killed by them or another cadet. Along the story, Xaden Riorson, the most powerful wingleader in the Riders Quadrant, comes in and definitely holds a grudge against Violet. But as we soar deeper into this story, it will turn out that not everything is as true as it seems: both in the war happening outside of the College walls and the emotional war inside them.

If dragons, romance, drama and magic interest you as much as it interests me, get up and sink your claws into this book! And remember, always watch your back…and front.

Good To Be Alive (The Score)

Head Held High (SERA)

Morally Gray (April Jai)

You Put A Spell On Me (Austin Giorgio)

Never Surrender (Liv Ash)

My Name Is… (Once Monsters)

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab.

‘France, 1714: in a moment of desperation, a young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever and is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Addie LaRue, and a dazzling adventure that will play out across centuries and continents, across history and art, as a young woman learns how far she will go to leave her mark on the world. But everything changes when, after nearly 300 years, Addie stumbles across a young man in a hidden bookstore and he remembers her name’ (Goodreads). This book gives you a perfect feeling of timelessness (even though you move from one period to another) and wonder by offering one narrative of how it would look like if you made a bargain in exchange for your soul but also identity/possibility to leave a mark in the world, and how it feels to finally meet someone who could help your wish come true.

Perfectly Broken (BANNERS)

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (U2)

Fractions (Juniper Vale)

Born To Be Alive (Bea and her Business)

To Be Human (Sia, Labrinth)

Dynasty (MIIA)

Dusk Till Dawn (ZAYN, Sia)

Hope you had fun reading this article and finding not only new books to add to your (maybe never-ending) TBR pile but also some new songs to listen to!