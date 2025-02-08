This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

Valentine’s Day is often seen as a day of love. And not just any love — romance. A day for partners, boyfriend/girlfriend, married couples, crushes to feel love all around them…

But who says it can’t be celebrated with your (platonic) friends? After all, shouldn’t the day of love celebrate all kinds of love?

That’s why, if you are stuck with how to spend this special day with your friends, this article can give you a couple of ideas of how to honour your friendship and all that it gives you.

Sign up for a workshop

Who wouldn’t want to learn to make something and/or unleash their creative side?! Think candles, cupcakes, pizza, cookies, pottery. There is a big chance that you will be able to find an interesting and exciting workshop (and one that, hopefully, won’t hurt your wallet) for you and your friends, where you will be able to make something special either for yourself or as a gift. So, take this opportunity that would be beneficial for you (and local businesses) to try something new and spend your Valentine’s Day in a way that will leave you with not only a sweet and fond memory but something you created at that moment!

Weekend trip

If you haven’t checked your calendars, do it now because this year, Valentine’s Day is on…FRIDAY!!! So why not use this opportunity to go on a trip and, based on where you live, experience a new culture, place, nature, language, and food? To those who don’t want to go too far, I recommend going to Toronto or Niagara Falls if you haven’t been there before. Enjoy the Street of Fun, find new cafés to relax from all the walking or simply find an activity happening in the big city related to Valentine’s Day!

Cinema

Who doesn’t love a good movie? Whether you are going to a cinema or watching a movie at your (friend’s) place, it will always remain a classic choice for Valentine’s. Make sure to make a batch of popcorn to last you throughout the night, wear your fuzziest slippers and PJs and feel that love that is in the air. And if you don’t know what movies to watch, it never goes wrong with oldies but goodies: 10 Things I Hate About You, Pretty Woman, Clueless, Notting Hill, Titanic or Disney.

Dinner

Dinner is the time when you can share a laugh, and a glass of wine, with your friends and treat yourself to amazing food that you didn’t have to cook. Whether you prefer Italian, Caribbean, Middle Eastern, French or any other cuisine, there will always be a cozy, charming or bustling place that you and your friends will agree upon to spend the day of love.

Or, if you are on a budget and want to spend the night by your rules (in terms of food, alcohol and music, of course), making heart-shaped pizzas, a red velvet cake, cookies, cupcakes or brownies and enjoying them with store-bought drinks, staying at home is the ideal place to do that. Especially since there will be no time limit for you to enjoy your dinner. ;)

(Open air) concert

If you are brave enough to face the cold and organizers feel the same as you, check out if there are any local concerts, either inside or, during February, outdoors because what could warm you up better than mulled wine while listening to someone perform? Be sure to grab your dancing boots and coat and enjoy that feeling music gives you with your friends and hope the performer will sing a timeless Valentine’s song that you can sing along to.

Have a wonderful Valentine’s Day filled with all kinds of love! Kisses, XOXO.