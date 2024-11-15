I Love Music And Concerts. Here’s How I Balanced My Midterms With The Shows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

I have always loved music and sort of pride myself on being “not like other girls” with my “underground” music taste — it’s not that special but I still get excited when someone doesn’t know who I’m talking about. That being said, the concerts I attend are usually inexpensive, allowing me to go to quite a few. It just so happens that the vast majority of these concerts happen right around the dreadful and aptly named hell week.

I use these shows as a way to enjoy time with friends and unwind. Waiting in line for hours on the street just to get a prized barricade spot to make my GA tickets worthwhile and to excuse the pain I’ll be in after standing for hours, takes a whole day and does not include outlets for easy studying. So this time needs to be made up for.

Photo credit: Nina Di Felice

I find that some strict scheduling works really well. Taking a day, most times the day after the concert, to “lock in” on the silent study floors at Dana Porter Library. I bring everything I’ll need, laptop, iPad, chargers, headphones, notebooks, pens, and, most importantly, coffee. I set up and turn my phone on “do not disturb”. In this total solitude, I can complete the weeks of readings I’ve skipped and read and re-read the notes I took while in lecture.

One thing that really throws a wrench into this process is a weekday show. For these, I (not so) unfortunately miss a lecture or two. In these scenarios, it helps if you have friends to rely on for notes or even go to office hours with a carefully curated excuse such as the classic “frosh flu” to get details on what you missed.

With all the information in hand and access to pirated textbooks, confidence is the next step. As much as preparation is key you also have to believe in yourself and your ability to succeed.

Photo credit: Nina Di Felice

With all this in mind, take each course one at a time. Hoping from subject to subject I find can lead to confusion when the exam stress of “a, b, c, a and b, b and c, or all of the above” kicks in. Taking frequent breaks to get water, grab a snack, or stretch your legs helps maintain concentration. Go over the material multiple times, and give yourself enough time in advance to do so. I’ve discovered that even if you feel short on time, leaving studying to the last minute, whether it be because you were at an Artemas concert or due to procrastination, will lead to worse results than if you had just given yourself an extra day, or even an extra hour.

With that, I wish you all the best of luck with your midterms and term tests. Remember to schedule in time for fun and give yourself the time to re-read your notes for the fifth time even if it feels like overkill.