How to Culturally Appreciate Desi Culture in Your Wardrobe This Summer

Scandinavian or Desi? As you start preparing your perfect summer 2025 wardrobes and look for inspiration on social media, you are more than likely to come across the “Scandinavian” style that has been all the craze lately. This so-called Scandinavian look is inspired by South Asian or “Desi” fashion with the sequins, silk and the most intricate embroidery. South Asian fashion isn’t a trend, it’s a legacy. Recently, brands such as Oh Polly and Reformation have released questionable, appropriating spring collections, to say the least. The South Asian communities were not too happy about this, and rightfully so, as South Asian hate has reached new extremes in 2025, and here we are calling Desi fashion “Scandinavian Style” and disrespecting our culture.

Their beaded tops are our lehenga cholis, a staple piece in any South Asian girl’s party wardrobe. The different necklines, mirror work, and hand-sewn embroidery all come together to make the utmost beautiful cholis for the wedding season. Their chunky bangles are our chudiyan, our colourful and playful accessories that are deemed as invaluable as they are symbolic for South Asian brides. Their bohemian bell-shaped earrings are our jhumkas, our version of traditional statement earrings. Their Scandinavian scarves are our dupattas and chunis, the finishing touch for almost all of our desi outfits, especially when worn as our traditional veils in many South Asian weddings.

All of these clothing items and accessories are not only beautiful, but truly sentimental for many South Asian communities. They are usually worn for weddings, religious ceremonies, holidays, celebrations and cultural gatherings. As a South Asian girl myself, there is nothing I feel more beautiful in than my cultural wear. The feeling of getting ready in your lehenga choli (because there’s absolutely no way you will get it over your head without ruining your makeup), and then finally completing your outfit with the lehenga skirt and dupatta, is truly unmatched.

Reformation, a popular women’s fashion brand, recently did a collaboration with Devon Lee Carlson, a well-known LA it girl and high fashion influencer. The pieces from the collaboration were very reminiscent of South Asian culture. One of the looks was a tank top and skirt set with a dupatta, which is being referred to as a “Scandinavian scarf”. The whole look seemed to be heavily inspired by a traditional South Asian lehenga. Oh Polly on the other hand, tried to emulate a traditional South Asian sharara set, with a long beaded top which Desis know as a kameez, and a pair of flowy pants with tons of movement, which is the actual sharara. Yet for both of these brands and their desi-inspired pieces, there was no acknowledgement for the looks being derived from South Asian wear, which is where we South Asians have a problem, because again, our traditional wear is not a new trendy style; it’s been around for centuries.

To see other ethnicities wearing our cultural wear is always so beautiful, us South Asians want our culture to finally get the recognition it deserves and be admired by people from all backgrounds, but the “trend” of South Asian inspired clothing being created by western brands, is nowhere near close to the genuine artistry, craftsmanship or richness that is apparent in traditional South Asian clothing.

If you are a fan of the desi-inspired looks, to culturally appreciate this summer, rather than appropriating it, it’s most important to acknowledge the culture your looks came from! By acknowledging its roots and its history, you are reframing the way that society portrays South Asian people. You are giving us the respect we have fought so hard to deserve in a Western atmosphere. Support your local South Asian designers, they won’t disappoint! You’ll have one-of-a-kind pieces that truly emulate the beauty of South Asian wear. Wearing a lengha choli as a going-out top? The little girl in me is screaming!!!