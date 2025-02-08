“Have You Ever Tried This One?”— Five Sabrina Carpenter Approved Sex Positions For Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

Over the duration of her Short n’ Sweet Tour, Sabrina Carpenter has raised quite a few eyebrows over her performances, specifically, for her song Juno. For those who aren’t familiar, Sabrina reenacts a different sex position for this song at each concert. Regardless of how you feel about her stage antics, with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s only fitting to break down five of her most talked about Juno positions to add some spice to anyone’s Valentine’s Day (or night).

Missionary — In true Sabrina Carpenter fashion, we’re going to start our countdown off with something sweet-missionary. It’s a classic, it allows for eye contact, and it really doesn’t require too much pizazz to complete. With that said, it’s a fan favourite because of how easy it is to tailor to meet the spice level of you and your partner. For example, feeling flexible and like you’d like to feel a little more depth? Try throwing a leg (or two) over your partner’s shoulders to really kick it up a notch.

Cowgirl — This position is one that really divides the masses, you either love it or you hate it. This position allows the receiving partner more depth and rhythm control as they are straddling on top, while simultaneously giving their partner open access to any erogenous zones that may like any extra attention. This position also allows for some short n’ sweet, or long n’ steamy, make-out sessions and eye contact, which is always a bonus.

Reverse Cowgirl — A fan favourite, both in reactions to the position at Sabrina’s concerts, as well as in the bedroom. Like the cowgirl position, the receiving partner is on top of the giving partner, however, in reverse cowgirl, the person on top is facing away from their partner. This position also gives depth and rhythm control to the receiving partner, which many enjoy. Another win for the reverse cowgirl position is the added stability it has, as the partner on top can really stabilize themselves while gently leaning forward onto their partner’s legs. Without a lot of tailoring, this position does not necessarily encourage eye contact, which can be considered a plus for those who may feel more self-conscious in the traditional cowgirl position. Another bonus, the partner underneath is often a really big fan of the view.

Doggy Style — Yet another fan fave! In this position, the receiving partner, either leaning forward on all fours or while standing up, faces away from the giving partner, who is set up to enter from behind. Although partners are facing away from one another, this position is more malleable than reverse cowgirl and does allow, if both partners would like, for there to be more intimate eye contact or even kissing. On the other hand, many agree that this position also creates a more comfortable environment for kinkier play to take place, such as light hair pulling (with consent from the receiving partner, ofc!!!).

Oral — I feel like this one sticks out like a sore thumb in comparison to the other positions on this list! It just sounds so…blunt? Not very cutesy, not very demure? LOL! In this position, the giving partner is the one who uses their mouth to stimulate the receiving partner, who can be either lying down, sitting, or even standing, to receive. Sabrina received a lot of backlash for simulating this with a microphone on her tour, however, in the bedroom (or in the car, the bathroom…. we stan a position that is so adaptable), this position is usually well-received.

So, there you have it! Five Sabrina Carpenter approved “freaky” positions to try with your partner on Valentine’s Day. Just please, please, please remember that safe sex is always in, consent is always a must, and with those two bases covered, remember to have fun. Happy V-Day Her Campus readers!