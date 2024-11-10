This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

I know you are here. I can feel your presence. You walk along the dark halls of my home at midnight. I can feel your presence. I can hear your sins screaming as they follow you. They all say I am crazy; my mother says I have gone wild. They all say that I am just all in my head that everything I see and hear is not there, but I see your shadow and I can see the house of mine burn; it is burning in the screams, in the yells in the pain and sorrow I cried for you for all the times I missed you. But now, after finding out your truth, I want nothing more than for you to be gone. But you chose to stay. You will not leave, you lurk around the city at twilight, unnoticed or unseen.

No one knows what happened to you, all they know is that you are gone, and you will not come back. I too have changed locations. My mother has sent me away; I am in a hospital in a mental health facility where they help the insane. I do not know where this hospital is, I do not know how far I am from home. But I am sure of one thing, and it is that you walk along these white walls, you move along with the wind I can feel you I have seen you I am sure of it. You have found me, the only thing I do not know is if you know I know you’re here. I have been in this hospital for three weeks now, there is a thunderstorm that has been going on since my arrival. I have not yet explored the hospital but from the looks of it. It is big, gloomy, and mysterious and all the people here are intense, not only the mentally ill people but the people apart of this hospital too, as if they have seen the indescribable, or as if they know what is coming. It has been raining for days and the sun has not been seen, as heaven’s vaults have closed and have hidden themselves from the outcomes that are coming upon our fate.

Since the storm, I have been more exposed to the hospital starting with the people, apparently under all the tenseness in the air the people here are friendly, well at least some of them are. I got the chance to become good friends with three people, Jackob is a boy with light brown hair and black pitch dark eyes. He is shy and obsessed with drawing. He has been in this facility for almost 5 months now. Next, I meet the twins, Julia and Adam. They look very much alike and are inseparable. They both have amber hair and ocean-blue eyes. They don’t do much here, but they are constantly together. They have been here for almost a year. Julia knows this hospital back to front, she knows all the workers here. The people who are brought to this facility seem to be oddly strange and out of control. Everyone except for Jackob and the twins, almost as if they are all here for no reason like me, no one believes I see him he still lurks around the area, he is always there.

Everyone in this hospital has a reason for being here, but it is not something anyone asks, it is considered rude and shows how insane the person who dares to ask is. Many people claim they are not insane, but it shows in all ways, from the way they walk to the way they talk. Another thing I have been exposed to is the mood changes in this facility. In the morning, everyone is tense but as the sun fades away and the stars begin to gleam out in the pitch-black darkness of the sky, everyone becomes quiet as if no sound should be made, the silence was so long and deafening. The only sounds heard were the footsteps of the nurses who walked back and forth in the halls, they were alert at all times, and they walked past each other in the darkness almost as if they memorized each other’s steps and could sense who was walking where. The nights filled me with discomfort because nighttime was his favourite hour. That’s when he could walk at his own pace and take his time with every move he planned on making. I thought after getting to know and being exposed to this facility I would get used to it, but no the nights are still cold and the days have become more and more intense. I now can feel something approaching, something is now in the air. It keeps getting closer and closer.

I finally come to my senses and tell Jackob, Julia, and Adam about him. Jackob confesses that since his arrival he has always felt watched by some kind of shadow or lurking spirit. Julia and Adam disagree with both of us and act completely differently for the rest of the night. At that moment, I knew that something was going on in the hospital and they knew about it, this hospital was not safe. I need to escape. As the longest night turns to day, news spreads throughout the hospital that Jackob has disappeared. I suddenly realized that in a matter of time, I would be next. I started to plan my escape, I decided to head to Jackob’s room in the hospital where I saw him last. His room was bigger than the others since he had several issues he needed more space, in one corner he had his art book lying on a black table. His art book looked full as if there was more than just paper inside, and to my horror, I found a drawing of myself in this exact room being strangled by the shadow I described to him the previous night.

At that moment, the door slams shut as I meet my fate. I was never insane after all.