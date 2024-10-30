This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

As someone who was winter’s biggest fan for years, it is finally time to admit that I was wrong. As much as I love the snow, hockey, and Christmas, I must say the cold is getting to me. I am a naturally cold person, and pairing that with Canadian winter temperatures, I do not fare well; however, fall provides the best of both worlds. The days are not freezing, the clothes are adorable, food and drinks taste better, and the overall vibe of the season is magnificent.

The temperature of fall is perfect, you get a mix of summer and winter without getting the freezing cold or the blistering heat. When it’s colder, it gives you the chance to break out cute scarves and maybe even build a fire. On the warmer days, it is reminiscent of summer without being 40 degrees. The temperature is perfect for leaving the windows open during the day and allowing the beautiful breeze to flow into the house. It is the last chance to get fresh air in before that air turns frigid. The best part about the fall weather is that it may be cooler, but the sun always feels warm. It is very versatile in the fact that you can go from going on a warm walk to curling up in front of the fire with a good book.

This may be controversial, but fall clothes are much better than any other season. You can wear cozy sweaters without trying to shove them into your winter coat, and you can add a cute shawl for when the breeze picks up. It’s an excuse to wear cute yet comfy clothes. What can be better than that? I am very much a fan of plaid, and fall feels like the perfect time to break out my darker red or brown plaids that don’t seem to work any other time of year. For some reason, the neutral tones in many fall outfits seem so calming and clean. There is something about the creams, browns, deep reds, and burnt oranges that just work.

I am not one for pumpkin spice items, however, I think food and drinks are better in the fall. The warm season is ending, and it’s time to break out the soup and chili recipes. Sure, these can be eaten year-round, but on cool, slightly windy days, a nice bowl of soup is perfect. As for drinks, coffee and lattes seem to smell and taste better in the fall. Maybe it’s the fact that your hands are not freezing while you are trying to drink it, but it is the perfect temperature to provide comfort from the fall breeze. I know I said that I don’t like pumpkin spice items, but that doesn’t mean I don’t love the smell. The smell of fresh cinnamon and the other ingredients is heavenly.

Where do I even start on the vibe that fall gives off? First of all, it is absolutely beautiful outside. The colours are changing, the leaves are vibrant, and the air smells so fresh. It is the one time of year when colours seem to be amplified beyond imagination, and each year it rolls around, I find myself enamoured with what I see around me. Then the leaves begin to fall, and the experience gets even better. The sound of leaves crunching beneath your feet and raking the leaves into large piles is just part of the experience. The fact that we are lucky enough to experience this every year is incredible. As fall progresses, you get to see all of the expertly carved pumpkins around town. Then Halloween comes, and the night is filled with children laughing, running from house to house to collect the most candy. There are so many creative costumes, decorations, and events. It is such a joyous time, and there isn’t much more that could make the season better.

As a whole, there is no season as well-rounded as Fall. The sights, smells, and sounds are all incredible. One of the best parts of fall is the scented candles. Having your home smell like cinnamon and apples creates such a cozy, warm feeling that you can’t get during other seasons. I am so thrilled that I finally grew up and really understood how much better this season is compared to all the others, and hopefully, everyone else can see it too.