Big Sister Advice for Starting Your University Journey

I’m fortunate enough to have my little sister studying at Waterloo with me. Being two years older, I took some time to think about things I would’ve liked to know when I first started university. I’ve compiled them here for you to reference. If you don’t have a big sister, I am more than happy to share my love and wisdom with you. Here is a list of things I wish a big sister figure had told me and what I told my little sister when she started university.

1. Make at least one friend in each class

I’m not asking you to make this person your best friend but having someone you can talk to and get notes from if you miss a class is immensely helpful. I started university in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdowns, and I had only one class in person. On day one, I walked into class and had the most lovely girl sit down next to me (one seat over because… COVID), and we started chatting. That friendship got me through the course, and even though we haven’t had a class together since, I still run into her on campus from time to time and wave or say hi. These connections can really help you both in classes and in not feeling so alone on a big campus.

2. Create a routine and stick to it

The difference you’ll feel getting up and going to sleep at the same time is insane. Pick whatever time works for you and your schedule, whether you’re going to bed at 9 p.m. or 3 a.m. — the choice is yours. But be as consistent as you can, and your body and mind will thank you. Sticking to this routine on weekends will help you not wake up each morning feeling exhausted because you got a different amount of sleep than the night before.

3. Do at least one social thing every few weeks

I get it — the transition is hard and you’re figuring yourself out. For me, I only really started going out regularly with friends in second year, partly because of COVID and partly because I didn’t have a whole lot of friends to go out with. If you can attend at least one social event, whether that be a movie night with friends, a study group in the library, or a club/intramural, I promise your mental health will thank you. Humans are designed to live in community with each other so being intentional about your social time will help. I’ve also found it helpful to break up my study sessions. Spending a few hours each week with friends won’t kill your grades, but it will keep you from living at the library or feeling tied to your computer.

4. Find out where the bathrooms are near your classes and study spaces

Underrated but so helpful long term, especially during shark week. Waterloo has feminine hygiene products in (almost) every bathroom now which can be a lifesaver when Aunt Flow arrives early. I’m also the type of person who drinks a lot of water, which usually means a bathroom break every few hours. Finding bathrooms along your route between classes or near your study spaces can really help if you chugged your iced coffee before class or had a burrito with extra beans for lunch.

5. Stick to a study space that works for you

I have a few study spaces that I frequent. Knowing what kind of space you learn best in can help you when it comes to exam season and you’re stuck studying for days on end. Do you need silence and no one around you to study well? The silent floors of Dana Porter might be for you. Study better with people around you but still work independently? Try a group table in many of the buildings around campus (I like the ones in Hagey and the environmental buildings). Prefer to study as a group? Sign up for a study room or grab a table on the top floor of Dana Porter! Wherever works for you, make sure you utilize it and change it up every so often. You might find that certain classes are easier when you study with others and some require hours of independent memorization. And remember that what works for you might not work for others, and that’s okay!