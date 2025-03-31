13 “Hot or Not”’s for voting in Ontario this year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

Hot

Registering to vote early

Voting for all levels of government

Not just voting for whoever your parents vote for (unless you agree with their reasoning)

Getting your friends to vote too

Making educated decisions

Staying up to date on candidates and their policies

Knowing your riding

Not

Choosing not to vote when you’re eligible and have the capacity to

Bullying others for who they voted for

Voting without knowing the candidate or their policies

Voting based on party and not policy

Fear mongering

Not even registering to vote

Although the provincial election is now far gone and many decisions such as education funding and health care still lie with the conservative government, who would rather build mega highways through protected land mind you. The federal election is now approaching. If you are disappointed with the outcome of our provincial government it’s time to make your voice heard and fight for change by casting your vote on April 28th.

While keeping up with politics can seem monotonous to some or even taxing and stressful to others, the fact of the matter is that choosing not to vote has real-life consequences, for yourself and those around you. The current political climate of the world is quite rocky with extremist groups taking up a large amount of space and (in my personal opinion) unqualified individuals taking roles in government. The future is in the hands of young voters and we need to take control of what the future of our country will look like in order to make impactful change.

According to Elections Canada (2023 & 2023) voter turnout could be a lot better; of the eligible population, less than half (49%) of young voters in the last four general elections cast their vote. Whereas, about 78% of eligible voters ages 65-74 years old went out to cast a ballot, with a total voter turnout of about 63%. This discrepancy in voter age highlights the importance of the message I’m trying to convey. If we want to make a difference we need to show up.

Elections Canada (2023) found just under 100% of voters were satisfied with the voting experience. Support for the current government however is quite low (BBC, 2024). This leads to my question, why aren’t more people voting? We live in an era where everyone voices their opinion online, but when the time for us to come together as a nation and be the change we want to see arises we sit at home behind our keyboards continuing to type away and aren’t using our voice in a productive manner.

As of the date of writing this article, the race is tight and the statistics given from various sources tend to differ and fluctuate by the day so it’s hard to make any predictions. Additionally, after the selection of the new liberal leader this has brought confusion to some on who to vote for.

All in all the government is a democratic system that is meant to work for the people. And if you’ve missed your chance to participate in deciding what the next four years of the province will look like, there’s still time to look out for the future of our country. Taking into account who’s elected Premier may also help those happy or unsatisfied with the results in their decision on who to vote for in the general election. Considering the policies of the soon-to-be Premier may influence the plans you’d like to see supported by a Prime Minister, how much power each candidate plans to give to the provinces and territories may lead an eligible voter to pick aligning or opposing parties.

We are witnessing what our neighbours to the south have gone through and the outcome of their election, with many prior supporters of the current president now revoking their support and stating that they regret their decision (MSNBC, 2025; The Guardian 2025). Moreover, this public discontentment reflects that the 2024 election had the lowest 18-29-year-old voter turnout the States have seen in a long time (CIRCLE, 2025)

All of this leads to my previously stated point; those who are eligible need to go out and vote, for our present and for our future. Regardless of who you vote for, my sentiment is that if you want to see change you need to take action, and if you like the status quo it’s your responsibility to upkeep it.