Your Timeless Guide to Seattle Antiquing

Fall is my favorite time of year for a multitude of reasons; The weather is perfect (at least, in my opinion as a born and raised Seattleite), the fashion is much more to my taste, and it marks the beginning of arguably the best time of year: the “ber” months. Among all those things, my favorite activity each fall is going antiquing.

Growing up, antique stores have always felt like home. From the nostalgic smell to the aisles upon aisles of treasures from the past, there’s nothing I love more than uninterrupted time to sift through vintage postcards or try on a dress from the ‘70s. My parents are vintage sellers, and over the years, I have helped them at flea markets, organized booths at our local antique store, and followed them into every vintage shop we pass on drives through small towns across the Pacific Northwest.

My perfect autumn day consists of an iced vanilla latte in hand, my fall playlist, and the best antiquing that Seattle has to offer. For me, antiquing is not only a hobby but a form of retail therapy. When I moved into my sophomore-year house this fall, I made it my summer goal to find as many of my household necessities (and random trinkets that serve no purpose) secondhand. This way, I would find items with character, history, and hints of my personality, all in a sustainable way. As someone who frequently spends her weekends hopping from store to store, I want to share my personal guide to Seattle antiquing and how to make the most of your finds.

The guide: Where to go

fremont vintage mall Located only a bus ride away from University District’s Ave, is my personal favorite, the Fremont Vintage Mall. With a mix of new and old items, there truly is something for everyone! My friends endearingly refer to the Fremont Vintage Mall as “the poster store,” and for good reason. This location has locally designed posters that are the perfect decorations for your dorm, apartment, or house. I personally love looking through the vintage dishware and clothing here. With two floors filled with everything from furniture to knick-knacks, the Fremont Vintage Mall easily tops my list of recommendations. landers street vintage Although this shop requires more of a commute, it’s certainly worth it. If you’re looking for a classic antique-store feel with endless aisles of booths from over 130 vendors, this is the spot for you. I love to go to Landers Street when I want to get lost in the many racks of vintage clothes or find some new antique perfume bottles to add to my collection. seattle antiques market Finally, located near the Fisherman’s pier in downtown Seattle is the Seattle Antiques Market. Slightly more unique, with many neon signs, larger furniture pieces, and the same traditional feel as Landers Street, this shop is especially fun to explore with a friend. The warehouse design and an abundance of nautical-themed items make this destination a Seattle antiquing essential.

my antiquing tips + tricks

Bring cash – Many antique stores do not take cards.

Keep an open mind – Half the fun of antiquing is finding items with quirks that make you laugh or surprise you.

Don’t be afraid to go alone – I love the opportunity to solo shop. With the timing entirely in your hands, you can spend anywhere from half an hour to three at a given location.

Grab a fun drink before – Getting a coffee or tea before a trip to the antique store really turns your outing into an experience!

Consult your friends – If you’re not in love, don’t buy it. I tend to get “antique goggles” and occasionally deem it necessary to ask my friends for advice before buying a gorgeous velvet chair for my shoebox-sized room.

Whether I leave empty-handed or with an armful of new vinyls, antiquing always feels like a time well spent. Whether it’s continuing a family tradition or finding a fun Sunday activity with friends, there’s something incredibly comforting about giving a vintage item a new story.