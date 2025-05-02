The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I’ve been interviewing the future leaders of Her Campus UW, I’ve been met with the question: what has Her Campus meant to you? In the chaos of figuring out post-grad plans, spending every second with my friends, and soaking up the final quarter of undergrad I haven’t had the proper time to reflect on this club, until now.

The day I broke a beaker in Chemistry 142 was the day I decided I wasn’t meant to be a science student. It was freshman year fall, I already knew my intended major wasn’t for me yet I didn’t know where to go. As I left the chemistry lab one day, I found Her Campus on social media and decided to apply. I still remember walking in my now torn down dorm and receiving a “Welcome to UW Her Campus!” email.

Although the club was just getting back up and running again after the pandemic, I loved writing for it and realized I found something that made me happy. I decided to leave the chemistry series, take a journalism class, and found my new path. I applied to be a journalism major and the rest of my education journey was history.

I wrote for Her Campus every week, taking time to work on my skills and build a creative outlet into my routine. My articles are a time capsule to how I felt in so many moments of freshman year: all the good, bad, and in between.

As I’ve taken on leadership roles in Her Campus, I’ve navigated through responsibilities that were truly nerve racking to me. One in particular was spending the first quarter of my co-presidency running the club from England, dealing with finding my place as a leader thousands of miles away.

Through holding this role, I’ve learned more than I can explain here. I really only realize when I’m asked a question in an interview, and I get to say, “oh yeah I have done that.” I’ve learned how to run events that keep people coming back. I understand how to get people involved for passion instead of pay. I have not been perfect but I’ve learned and grown through being a leader, editor, writer, friend, mentor, and mentee.

As Co-President, I’ve loved creating a community I am proud of, that I’ve hoped brought some joy to people at our rainy and sometimes isolating school. Each article, event, partnership, and member has taught me something about being a leader, not just something for my resume but something to bring into the rest of my career.

I’ve loved getting to watch members’ college journeys. Cheering them on through classes, accomplishments, graduations, post-graduate plans, and their daily lives. I think members sometimes forget that I’ve read every article posted for the past two years. I’ve seen all of them grow both in their own writing but also in the stories that they’ve been so open with sharing.

As I leave Her Campus in the hands of some very talented and capable people, I’m met with pride in the club so many have worked hard to build, one that is not perfect but that is loved by so many.

Thank you Her Campus UW for changing my life. I’ll cherish this experience forever.