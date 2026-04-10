Why You Need to Attend a Mariners Game this Spring

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A Mariners game is the place to be as the weather gets warmer and school work hopefully gets lighter. Take the Link light rail down from campus for a few hours of entertainment and good food.

Single-game tickets are available to purchase at Mariners.com. For some games, tickets are as low as $12 including fees. Besides the good prices, here’s why you should catch a game at T-Mobile Park this season:

The History

This year is the Mariners’ 50th season. Last season, they became American League West champions for the first time in 24 years. The team had a full roster of talent including catcher Cal Raleigh and his record-breaking 60 regular-season home runs. This season, fans have reason to expect a run just as successful. Attending a game during this historic season will be an experience to remember.

Promotions & Events

Throughout the season, certain games will feature special giveaway promotions and events. Some require special ticket purchases, while others are given away to the first several thousand fans in attendance. On April 11, the first 20,000 fans will receive a Humpy shoulder plush. Make sure to arrive early to these games. Additionally after select Friday games, fans are invited to stay a little later to enjoy fireworks. The first postgame fireworks show of the season will be on May 29th. Check out the full promotions schedule here.

Entertainment

From shutout games to walk-off home runs, what’s not to love about baseball? However, if the game gets a little dull to some, there’s plenty of entertainment around the stadium and in between innings. In the upper concourse, you can try your hand at pitching or receive a physical keepsake from a photobooth. All around the stadium there are plenty of Mariners Team Stores to browse and purchase merchandise. Games, player interviews, and fan cameras play on the main screen for entertainment between innings without fans having to leave their seats. There’s also the tradition of the “Salmon Run” where you can root for King, Sockeye, Silver, or the fan-favorite Humpy as they run along the warning track.

Food & Drinks

The variety of food and drinks available is often a highlight of visiting the ballpark. There are some new editions this season but the standout by far is the Washington State Ferry Boat Souvenir. You can purchase this with a few different options including “Bases Loaded Crab Nachos” and “Dockside Double Dip.” There’s places like Piroshky Piroshky, El Rinconsito, and Salt & Straw to grab a bite. And of course there’s always the classic Hempler’s hot dogs and Ivar’s garlic fries. Browse the full list of concessions and their locations here.

Memories

Going to games with friends makes the experience more enjoyable. Take pictures, keep each other entertained, and explain baseball to your friend who doesn’t know a thing. Celebrating a win or bearing a loss is better together. These games can become a lasting memory you’ll remember for years to come.

For more information look at Mariners.com. Tridents up!