The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

It is that time of the year again: cherry blossom season!

As Seattle emerges from another characteristic gloomy winter and moves toward a promising, sunshine-filled spring, it also means that the iconic cherry blossoms have entered full bloom.

Lining the sides of the University of Washington Quad, these cherry blossoms are nearly ninety years old and have been living on the UW campus since 1962. While the iconic pink blossoms are certainly beautiful to look at, the blooming of these trees also evokes another image for most University of Washington students: a bustling crowd of tourists, flooding the Quad at all hours of the day.

This scene—the masses of people visiting the Quad—fosters different reactions from different people. On one hand, some UW students are struck by this scene with a sense of annoyance and irritation; after all, in many cases, getting to class can take nearly ten minutes longer as one must wade through the sea of people standing to admire the trees. The trees are gorgeous, there is no doubt about that, but they can create some inconvenience for us students.

With that said, while there is no doubt that the influx of visitors can be bothersome if I am running late to class, I otherwise love seeing the crowds of people throughout campus. In this article, I’d like to share with you my love for cherry blossom tourism, and perhaps shine some light on why it is one of my favorite parts of going to school at the University of Washington.

Firstly, as an out-of-state student from California, the Seattle winters often take quite a toll on me. That said, as the gray skies give way to blue ones, I start to feel myself coming out of a hibernation-like state, making me feel much more sociable, joyful, and excited for the days ahead. After what seems like a never-ending winter, springtime in Seattle symbolizes a sense of rebirth and rejuvenation, evident by the increasingly large crowds of people that venture onto campus in order to soak in the beautiful scenery. In this way, I believe that the blooming cherry blossoms stand as an embodiment of all the best qualities of springtime: happiness and hope for the beautiful season ahead.

Further, cherry blossom tourism attracts all kinds of people to the University of Washington campus, and although the crowds can seem daunting, they are also filled with an abundance of love. Namely, I personally adore seeing all the families and friends who come to the Quad to spend time together, appreciating the beauty of our campus. As someone who often misses my family and hometown friends around this time of year, it warms my heart to see so many happy people strolling through campus together; it reminds me not only of the amazing community I have back in California but also of the incredible people I have with me here at UW.

In a similar vein, I always find myself walking through the crowds of people in the Quad with my eyes wide, scanning my surroundings and taking in everything going on around me. I love people-watching, so sometimes I feel like I am looking at all the people more than I am looking at the cherry blossoms! From dancers to wedding photographers to artists to puppies, there is so much to be entertained by on my short walk through the Quad, a liveliness that can only be found during this special season.

In short, the awe-inspiring beauty of the cherry blossoms, coupled with the abundance of joy and entertainment found in the crowd of onlookers, makes cherry blossom season one of the most beloved times of the year for me as a student. Of course, there can be some downsides to the massive crowds, but, for me, they are nowhere near as significant as the joy I feel when looking out at the Quad, filled with the beauty of nature and the beauty of people.

So, next time you are walking through the crowds, I implore you to—as cliche as it is—stop and smell the roses (well, the cherry blossoms). Walk slowly (unless you are late to class, of course) and take in everything that the Quad has to offer at this unique time of year.

Happy spring everyone, and happy cherry blossom season!