Why do Women Love Sleep Token?

I took a 2-plus-hour journey from Seattle to Tacoma via bus (and, by that I mean, a train, to a bus, to yet another bus) a few days ago to see one of my favorite bands in person: Sleep Token. I had been planning this journey for over a month, and kept everyone around me aware of any updates or slight changes in ticket prices. But the day came, and I rushed out the door to get to Tacoma as soon as possible because every slight anxiety or hang-up paled in comparison to the fact that I would be in the pit of a Sleep Token concert (or, as they are called, “ritual”) in a matter of hours.

While, I must admit, the Tacoma Dome was not the easiest venue to figure out, I did, eventually, make my way to the correct line and befriended another young woman while waiting for the doors to open. She said that she hadn’t been to a concert in close to ten years, and that Sleep Token was the only band that had made her want to spend the money on a concert (entirely valid, tickets are so expensive). We talked about our favorite songs (mine is “Gods,” followed by “Jericho”) and she offered to give me a ride back to my hotel after the show. We did later lose each other in the pit, but I was still chuffed at her act of kindness.

As I made my way in, purchased merchandise, and stationed myself on the floor, I was pleased at the good vantage point. I got to talking with the women around me. We all shared contact information and got to know each other, kindly offering to hold one another’s spots while they stepped away for a drink or to use the restroom. The anticipation grew and reached a fever pitch as the opener, Thornhill, brought the house down with a set that had me immediately following them on Instagram and downloading their music within seconds (seriously, check them out!). But then, the house lights dropped and the opening notes of “Look to Windward” echoed throughout the dome and, I swear, I felt something intrinsic to my being shift.

Listen, I can’t explain it. It just happened.

I tend to say after most live shows I’ve been to that it’s the “best show I’ve ever seen,” and I think that says more about the quality of concert I’ve been able to see. But, truly, this has to be one of the best. Vessel’s voice was better than the recording, the stage was immaculate, the set list was stacked with fan favorites and hits from the new album. The post-show depression has been insane, to say the least. But, while looking back on the videos and photos I took and reminiscing on one of the best concerts I’ve ever seen, I was struck by how many women I was surrounded by all night. I knew leading up to the concert that women made up a large portion of Sleep Token fans, but women are about 50% of the population, so that makes sense. But rock music (and Sleep Token is “officially” labeled as “progressive rock”) is seen as a “man’s” genre, so the large female fanbase always seems to garner some attention online, especially on TikTok.

While I (obviously) cannot ask every female Sleep Token fan why they love the band so much, I can make assumptions, and I have three major ones.

The Existence of Lore

This is what attracted me to Sleep Token, just as it did with another one of my favorite bands, Ghost. In case you’re not a fan and are still a little hung up on why I called the lead singer “Vessel,” it is important to note that the band is anonymous and all wear masks. It immediately creates intrigue and gives the band a strong aesthetic identity. But these masks have a purpose within the Sleep Token lore. Vessel is a “vessel” for the goddess, Sleep, and each ritual (aka, concert) is an act of worship for her. The lyrics harken to a deep, intense relationship between the two, so this gives the listener a chance to dissect each word choice and string together timelines and an overarching story. They even have a comic book, which–of course–I own.

The Lyrics

As mentioned, the lyrics contain a plot that ties each album, EP, and single together, but they are also incredibly vulnerable and emotional lyrics, in general. Many songs touch on mental health struggles, relationship difficulties, and other deeply human trials in a way not commonly associated with prog rock. Additionally, on certain occasions, the lyrics toe the line between Vessel and the man behind the mask, peaking out to share his insecurities, fears, and more. It’s intimate, raw, emotional, and stunning to see unfurl on stage.

The Clean Vocals

Okay, vocab time. Simply put, “clean” vocals in metal/rock music are when the singer is singing. “Unclean” vocals (which isn’t really a term used all that much) refer to screams, growls, and the like. I happen to love both (hence my love for “Gods”), but the latter is a more acquired taste. The majority of Sleep Token songs consist of clean vocals, but plenty of screams are present and are masterfully woven into each song. Clean vocals make what might be seen as “harder” music easier to listen to for someone not used to the genre.

I fell in love with Sleep Token thanks to their second EP (called “Two,” which is pretty great) and am so glad that other women feel comfortable loving them loudly, too. I hope that their success continues, but that Sleep lets them rest after all of this evangelizing, as well.