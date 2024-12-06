Who Were You Then, and Who Is She Now? My Night With Maggie Rogers

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

“Who were you then, and who is she now?” These words from Maggie Rogers’ track “That’s Where I Am” echoed in my mind long after her electrifying Oct. 29 Seattle show. Her “Don’t Forget Me” tour, celebrating her third studio album, was more than a concert– it was a vivid display of Maggie’s evolving artistry and magnetic creative energy.

My best friend and I purchased our tickets back in June, holding onto them like promises of an unforgettable night. Four months later, the long-awaited day arrived, and we eagerly made our way to Climate Pledge arena.

The stadium buzzed with anticipation as fans decked out in sequins and glitter hummed Maggie’s lyrics, their excitement palpable. Our Seattle crowd seemed to hold its breath, united in anticipation of something magical. Initially reserved, the audience was soon swept up in the electric energy Rogers brought to the room.

Prior to her entrance, a montage of home video clips danced across the stage– snapshots of childhood moments, early performances, and quiet glimpses of Maggie’s life. It felt like a personal invitation into her world, one I eagerly accepted. From the first note, she drew us in completely, her steady yet dynamic vocals breathing life into every song. During “Alaska” and “Fallingwater”, the music felt colorful and animated, as if the room itself was pulsing with her heartbeat.

When Rogers rose from below the stage, her sparkly cape shimmering under the dim lights, thousands of smiling faces lit up in unison.

Her presence was magnetic, both physically and emotionally, with a staggering, stripped-down performance of “Say It” that stood as a testament to her command of the stage.

One of the night’s most intimate moments came during a solo piano segment. Highlights included a soulful cover of Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly” and the unbridled energy of her encore, “Don’t Forget Me”. With every hair flip and note, her utter joy and passion made her presence magnetic.

Alone on stage, after lighting incense and sipping whiskey, Maggie chatted softly with the crowd about how music has shaped her soul and what this tour has meant to her. The room was so still you could hear a sequin hit the floor.

Though I missed hearing “Back In My Body”, the night felt whole. Her warmth and artistry left me inspired, and isn’t that the magic great artists are meant to create?

Even during playful moments– like telling the story of sneaking backstage to meet Feist– Rogers maintained an ethereal quality. It felt reminiscent of Stevie Nicks in her 1980s prime. Despite Rogers’ growing fame, her awe at the crowd’s love was palpable, grounding her in a way that made the night feel both extraordinary and deeply personal.

Weeks later, I still carry that night with me, not as a weight, but as a fullness. My best friend and I cried, laughed, and sang, our arms locked as if to anchor ourselves to those fleeting hours of joy.

I say with full confidence that Maggie Rogers is one of the most significant rockstars of our generation, if not the rockstar.

For that precious night, she gave us a glimpse of a world where everything felt right. While the rest of the world seems to be falling apart more often than not, this was a reminder that there are so many beautiful experiences waiting for us.

“Who were you then, and who is she now?”

That lyric still echoes because that night was a milestone– not just for Rogers as an artist but for me as an audience member. She didn’t just perform– she reminded me of music’s power to reflect who we are and who we’re becoming.