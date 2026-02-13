What is Happening to the National Parks Service: A Brief Update

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the past year a lot has changed in America’s “Great Outdoors,” both politically and climatically. As a longtime lover of our nation’s park service, I worry about the changes the federal government and current administration have on our country’s natural spaces and the impact it has on funding and access. This year, our nation turns 250 years old, and “with it,” the federally governed 85 million acres of land across all 50 states and 4 territories. However, this land is much older than any nation, and it is our duty to protect it through education and conservation.

Last month, the current administration passed a bipartisan bill called the “Fiscal Year 2026 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act” and, in turn, flipped the 1 billion dollar funding cut that was proposed in May of last year. The House of Representatives voted to pass nearly 3.3 billion dollars in this act to support U.S. national parks and their operations. Still cutting nearly 6% of funding compared to the 2024 budget. Although it is a good thing that the cut was not that significant, it doesn’t ignore the fact that last year, President Trump’s administration planned to not only decrease funding by 38% but also layoff nearly 5,500 federal employees, including park rangers, regional office staff, and conservationists. This was one of the largest proposed cuts in nearly 109 years, according to the National Parks Conservation Association. When cuts this big happen or are even considered, it is dangerous for access, resulting in closed sections of historic parks due to understaffing and low budgets for upkeep.

I’ve always had this sense that nature should be natural, we shouldn’t take too much of it, and we should always do our best to give back. As someone who grew up in the Pacific Northwest, I often take the lush greenery and outdoor spaces for granted. I’ve had a National Park Pass and WA state Discover Pass for as long as I can remember, always kept in the glovebox of my car or wallet in case an adventure is called at random. But what happens when access to our public land is cut off or limited?

In recent news, the 2026 ‘America the Beautiful’ National Park Annual pass will feature a portrait of George Washington and Donald Trump side by side, a step away from the traditional nature landscapes. This has sparked major controversy among pass holders and even the Center for Biological Diversity, leading to a lawsuit. Their statement on the matter shows how much more political our natural spaces are becoming: “National Parks Are Not a Personal Branding Opportunity. They’re the Pride and Joy of the American People” (CBD, Dec. 2025). This does not only question authority, but also federal law. “Federal law requires the main America the Beautiful Pass to feature the winning photo of the National Parks Foundation’s annual public lands photo contest” (CDB, Dec. 2025). Trump’s action to make the pass more ‘patriotic’ completely ignores this, making park goers worried about things beyond the piece of plastic sitting on their car’s dashboard. It shifts the gaze towards the future of our nation’s federally owned land.

As the political climate in America becomes dense and charged, it is common for people to ‘escape’ their phones and homes and take to the woods, including myself. Now, it is hard to do that without reminders of conservation loss and funding cuts. The most important thing we can all do right now to protect these resources is to stay informed and take action. Keep an eye on the bills circulating in our executive and legislative branches. Beyond that, you can practice good civic habits by voting and signing petitions to protect funding and access. One of my favorite resources, if you’re looking for one, is Pattiegonia, a drag queen and environmentalist who advocates for diversity and LGBTQ+ inclusion in the outdoors. Even if you aren’t the most “outdoorsy” person, your impact or ignorance makes a difference for the future of America’s public land. So, once again, I’ll say, get outside and spend some time in nature!