Want to take a Trip? Try Forks, Washington

Over the summer, I went to Forks, Washington — yes, that Forks — the moody, forested small town forever tied to the Twilight Saga. But now, as the hoa hoa season (that crisp, rainy time of year) has rolled in, it’s the perfect time to plan your own trip to this iconic little town nestled on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula.

Start with the Classics

First stop? The “Welcome to Forks” sign — you can’t miss it. It’s a total must-see, especially if you’re a Twilight fan. The sign is among the most recognizable symbols of the town and appears in the movie. Even though most of the Twilight movies were actually filmed in Oregon, the town of Forks fully embraces its vampire-and-werewolf fame. You’ll definitely want to snap a photo here; it’s basically a rite of passage.

Forever Twilight in Forks Collection

Next, make your way to the Forever Twilight in Forks Collection, a small but fascinating museum dedicated to all things Twilight. This spot is a dream come true for fans — it’s filled with authentic props, costumes, and memorabilia from the films. You can see Edward’s sunglasses from the first movie, Bella’s wedding hair clip from Breaking Dawn Part 1, and so much more. The museum also offers background on how the books and movies impacted the town, turning Forks into an international tourist destination practically overnight.

“La Push, Baby!”

If you know the reference, you know what comes afterwards— La Push Beach. Located just a short drive from Forks, this location features one of the most memorable scenes from the first Twilight movie: when Bella and Jacob walk along the beach and discuss the mysterious cold ones. The real La Push is just as beautiful as you’d imagine: rugged coastline, driftwood scattered along the sand, and crashing Pacific waves under a misty gray sky. It’s also where the Quileute Tribe lives, and visitors are asked to respect their land and culture. The beach itself is breathtaking and a perfect spot to watch the sun dip below the horizon if you’re lucky enough to catch a clear evening.

Bella’s Truck and Visitor Center

No trip to Forks is complete without visiting Bella Swan’s iconic orange truck. It’s parked right outside the Forks Visitor Information Center, where you can also grab maps, brochures, and Twilight-themed souvenirs. Inside, the staff are super friendly and love chatting about the town’s connection to the series. It’s a small stop, but a fun one, and it’s great for a quick photo op.

A Town That Feels Like the Movies

Beyond the Twilight attractions, Forks itself feels exactly like you’d expect: small, quiet, and surrounded by lush forest. You can almost imagine Edward lurking in the shadows or Jacob fixing up a bike in his garage. It’s important to note that while Forks serves as the setting for the story, it includes Bella’s house and Forks High School. The Cullen house from the films is privately owned, so you can’t visit, but the surrounding area still captures that same misty, cinematic beauty that defines the saga.

Explore Nature Beyond the Screen

Even if you’re not a diehard fan of Twilight, the Olympic Peninsula around Forks is a paradise for nature lovers. The town is just a short drive from Olympic National Park, where you can explore lush rainforests, waterfalls, and mountain trails. The nearby Hoh Rain Forest is absolutely magical — think towering moss-draped trees, ferns, and streams straight out of a fantasy novel. If you visit during fall, the vibrant autumn colors and steady drizzle make everything look even more enchanting (and more than a little mysterious).

How Long to Stay?

You can easily fit all the Twilight-themed stops into a single day trip, but if you want to fully experience the natural beauty of the area, plan for a weekend. Spend one day exploring the town and its fan sites, and another day hiking through the nearby forests or relaxing by the coast. Forks may be small, but it’s surrounded by some of the most beautiful landscapes in Washington State.

Forks offers something for everyone, whether you’re attracted to its fandom or the natural beauty of the forest. This charming little town is where fiction meets reality, still carrying the magic of the Twilight saga. For fans, it feels like stepping right into the pages of the books. For those who aren’t familiar with the series, it’s a peaceful getaway surrounded by ocean mist and evergreen trees. Either way, a trip to Forks is definitely worth it.