You need to vote.

Even if you are a Washington citizen or a California resident like myself and anticipate the outcome in the electoral college for the state, there is no excuse for not participating in government elections. I have met too many University of Washington students this quarter who mentioned that they are not voting, and, boy, it’s certainly frustrating.

I live in Washington, and whoever wins the presidential election won’t impact me.

Have you no empathy for your peers in other states that are waiting for federal legislation to improve their quality of life? Not all Americans have access to comprehensive healthcare, protected freedoms, and economic stability.

Furthermore, among their many responsibilities, the president is also crucial for the nomination of Supreme Court Justices. These individuals evaluate the Constitution in modern-day terms, which inherently impacts environmental protections, abortion access, food safety, and so much more. This past June, SCOTUS overturned the Chevron Doctrine which authorized federal agencies the power to enforce and interpret regulations. Therefore, organizations — like the Federal Aviation Administration, Food and Drug Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, Occupational Safety and Health Administration — are now unable to independently uphold regulations, ultimately weakening worker’s rights, public health initiatives, and consumer safety. While this might seem like all talk, you might have noticed that foodborne illnesses have been on the rise in the United States’ food supply chain recently, with high-profile cases like Boar’s Head and McDonald’s having substantial food recalls. This is the delayed effect of the Chevron Doctrine being overturned and the emphasis on fiscal and personal desires of those in government. Shifts like this can have far-reaching consequences affecting people across all states — including here in Washington.

I don’t agree fully with Trump or Harris.

Regardless of where you stand politically, you and I will likely never agree fully with any political figure. Both Trump and Harris have policies and ideas that I oppose, particularly regarding international affairs. Yet, there is one candidate who I morally align with more than the other, who has not put down groups of people based on their ethnicity, religion, gender, sexuality, immigration status, etc. No one ever said you need to eagerly agree with the presidential/vice president duo in order to vote. And, I wholly believe that no matter who wins on November 5th, you should criticize their policy-making where appropriate if you do not agree. But, when it comes to choosing a leader for the country, we need to choose someone who promotes respect and fairness for all Americans.

Nothing will change for people like me.

Your job, your rent, and your local public transportation system are all impacted by local elections. Presidential promises might seem distant and may take months or years to truly enact, but funding for various measures in your own neighborhood will be immediately felt. And, these measures are directly affected by your willingness to vote for them in this election.

I don’t follow politics.

Do 15 minutes of research. Especially for local elections, there’s a ton of information online breaking down statewide and county-wide contestants.

If you can vote, please do. If not for yourself, do it for those who cannot, those who need your vote to be guaranteed access and protection.