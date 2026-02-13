Together, We Are America: Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Reviewed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bad Bunny made history at Super Bowl LX as the first artist to perform an entirely Spanish-language halftime show, and watching it from my living room with my roommates and friends quickly turned into one of the most memorable Super Bowl moments I’ve had. The performance was filled with celebrity cameos and vivid displays of the rich cultural history of Puerto Rico, among other Latin American countries. While viewers anticipated only a high-energy performance, audiences were also met with a politically layered cultural statement that gave the show even greater meaning.

Bad Bunny delivered a visually exciting, production-heavy halftime show that had everyone dancing with the TV on volume 100 (not kidding). Beyond the spectacle, the performance stood out for its celebration of Latino identity, Puerto Rican pride, and powerful messaging about unity and belonging.

Surrounded by towering sugar cane fields, Bad Bunny opened the show with “Tití Me Preguntó.” Followed by hits like “Yo Perreo Sola” and “Safaera,” the show began with some of his most fun, upbeat songs. The performance also featured surprise guests, including Lady Gaga, who sang a rendition of her song “Die with a Smile,” and Ricky Martin, bringing even more excitement to an already energetic set.

The large-scale staging was perhaps the most visually appealing part of the performance. Bad Bunny moved through different worlds with numerous song transitions that transformed each segment into its own immersive setting. The staging included Puerto Rico-inspired sets such as barbershops, street scenes, and piragua stands. Paired with elaborate choreography and costumes, the show felt more like a street festival rather than a traditional halftime performance, allowing viewers to feel immersed in the environments unfolding on the screen. Yet, beyond the vibrant visuals, the show carried a deeper meaning.

While the primary cultural references highlighted Puerto Rico, additional Latin American countries were also represented, including Chile, Argentina, Peru, and more. After facing backlash when he was announced as the halftime performer in September, Bad Bunny’s performance in almost entirely Spanish, carried major significance, appearing on one of the most symbolically American cultural stages.

The performance itself responded to those who view the Spanish language as “un-American” (despite Puerto Rico being a U.S. territory). This representation matters not only because it increases Latino visibility in mainstream U.S. media, but also because it challenges long-standing assumptions about what “American” media looks like. In doing so, Bad Bunny brought Puerto Rican culture to a truly global stage.

Direct messages with clear political undertones, such as “we’re still here,” or “seguimos aquí,” echoed the sentiment that “together, we are America,” as inscribed on a football carried by Bad Bunny. The names of many Latin American countries were spoken aloud while international flags flew overhead, symbolizing that all the countries of North and South America make up the greater America. The show, rather than directly addressing policy, used cultural pride and symbolism to communicate political meaning, a choice that resonated emotionally with many viewers.

While some viewers chose to skip the halftime show, expressing their disappointment with Bad Bunny as the pick for the halftime performer, roughly 135 million others tuned in to celebrate a phenomenal American artist. The controversy surrounding the show only brought more attention to the political commentary embedded throughout the performance, shedding light on the issues that Bad Bunny chose to showcase. Though many argue that politics should be left out of football, I personally appreciate artists using platforms as large as the Super Bowl to represent communities and reflect where the country stands socially and politically.

The performance was successful because it balanced spectacle with a message worth hearing. Pop culture spaces like the Super Bowl have long served as platforms for identity, representation, and unity, whether it be through the messaging of the commercials or through high-energy pop music during the halftime show. Bad Bunny didn’t just perform at the halftime show, but reshaped what halftime performances can say about America. “The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” displayed across Levi Stadium, served as a closing reminder of the power communities hold when they come together to protect and uplift one another.