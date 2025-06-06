Tips for Backpacking Mt. Rainier During the Busiest Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



For the outdoorsy folk, we are all well aware that summer is THE season for visiting national parks across the country. In Washington state we have the luxury of three national parks; the North Cascades, Olympic, and Mt. Rainier. Rainier in the summer is incomparable to any other season– the trails are clear from snow, the wildflowers are in bloom, the animals come out from hibernation, and the weather is (almost) always perfect. This also means that it is the busiest season to visit national parks. So, if you are thinking about doing some backcountry backpacking at Rainier this summer, here is some advice from a Mt. Rainier national park lover.

If you’re going to start anywhere, you must always have a plan. Have a plan of where you want to go, how long you plan on being there, and always tell someone who’s not going on the trip your plan. Last summer I made a plan to backpack the Northern Loop trail in 3 days. I recruited friends via Instagram story hoping some brave and experienced souls would be up for 36.5 miles. I came up with two friends who were willing to go on this adventure with me. I did deny a couple people because I questioned their experience for a trip like this. If you want to be ambitious, start small with hikes and build your stamina. You can’t jump into 36.5 miles of trail and 9,000 ft of elevation gain with no experience.

As for gear, I try to pack as light as I can. I’m not an ultralight backpacker who will cut my toothbrush in half to save a few grams, but I will ditch certain items. My group switched a tent for hammocks. This is my ideal method for backpacking trips (when I’m not cowboy camping). This saved us weight of tent poles, stakes, and a lot of time when we set up. We made sure to bring rain gear, packing clothing that we could layer- even in the summer it can get down to freezing temperatures (it ended up hailing our first night). For food, we went with dehydrated meals- all able to be prepared with hot water. Pack plenty of water, a filtration system, and of course the Ten Essentials.

A week and a half and 2 REI trips later I sat in my childhood bedroom with my friend Ivy confirming the details of our adventure. Since this was somewhat spontaneously planned we obviously didn’t have permits booked from months prior. If there is anything I’ve learned about getting permits for national parks, it’s always a risk and you hope you don’t draw the short straw. We planned to wake up the next morning and hit the road at 4am, picking up our friend Luna and driving to the White River entrance to get a permit at the ranger station. I honestly recommend this method even though it’s a gamble. We entered the park before operating hours, bypassing the timed entry reservation requirement. The three of us sat behind a man and woman who we became friends with. We chatted before the sun rose and learned that the woman had flown in from Virginia and the couple drove to the park as soon as she got off her red-eye flight, waiting at the station since 3am. They already had permits booked and were hoping to switch around a campground, unlike my group hoping to book sites the day of with the limited in-person permits available. The night before we checked https://www.recreation.gov/permits/4675317 to map out miles between available campsites. Once the ranger station opened at 7am we were able to get some of the last available permits for a three day trip. $6 and 30 minutes later we were on our way to the Sunrise Visitor Center.

We had booked James Camp and Sunrise Camp for our 2 nights. Meaning an out and back trip of around 23 miles. We had no problem with our adjusted route because it still meant 3 days off grid with amazing views and trails. The trail to James Camp is very windy. There was a point where it got so windy we were physically fighting the wind. Be prepared for high winds at high elevations and make sure your pack and anything on your head like hats, sunglasses, or bandanas are secure.

Be prepared to encounter wildlife when entering the backcountry. Remember, we are the ones entering their home. Over this trip we encountered deer, marmots, squirrels, birds, and even a black bear. Pack bear spray in case of emergencies and remember “If it’s brown lay down, if it’s black fight back.” Making yourself bigger and louder always helps with black bear or mountain lion encounters. Talking or singing on the trails lets wildlife know you are coming, and generally they will stay away. Black bears are not as dangerous as grizzly bears and will most often mind their business. If you do run into bears or mountain lions while on the trail, remember to report it to a visitor center before you leave.

Our first night went smoothly and we started back on the trail the next morning. The views on our way back to Sunrise were incredible. We reached Sunrise Camp by late afternoon after reporting the bear encounter to Sunrise Visitor Center. Our friend Luna had not been feeling well, and we were hesitant to spend another night with freezing temperatures and damp hammocks from the night before. 2 miles out from our car and we decided to head home. It’s okay to leave early! We planned 3 days, but it doesn’t mean you have to execute it. We still enjoyed our trip and made plenty of memories.

If I have any final advice, prioritize health, fun, and safety. Hopefully, this inspires you to visit Rainier this summer. I plan to go back in August- so you might even see me!