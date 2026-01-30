This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With “Lush Life” by Zara Larsson charting in the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100, the music of the 2010s is officially back. After its release in 2015, Zara Larsson has been gaining a lot of attention yet again. Nearly a decade later, in the midst of her “Midnight Sun” World Tour, her old songs are becoming popular on TikTok, and the singer is becoming an icon of the so-called “2026 is the new 2016” movement. What once soundtracked high school dances and car rides home is suddenly everywhere again.

Despite the song being nearly a decade old, “Lush Life” and other hits by artists like Zedd, Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and The Chainsmokers are seeing a new life both on TikTok and outside social media. These tracks now dominate trending audios, playlists, and even current radio rotations. While TikTok has a tendency to revive past popular songs, the resurgence of 2016 music has become not only a social trend but a full-fledged cultural movement.

Many members of the younger generation view 2016 as a time of peak nostalgia. Pre-pandemic life included high saturation filters, maximalism, Victoria Secret’s Pink, Starbucks, Pinterest, and an abundance of other trends that defined the mid-2010s internet. For Gen-Z, this era represents a time before constant alerts of “breaking news” and political burnout. On the brink of a presidential election that resulted in the election of current president Donald Trump, the similarities can’t be lost. Once again, the country is facing political uncertainty and heightened tension. The nostalgia found in this time period, exactly ten years ago, parallels some of the same political concerns the youth are facing today. Fears pertaining to women’s rights, immigrant rights, the safety of marginalized groups, and more are just as prominent today as they were a decade ago, only more amplified and inescapable through social media. Emotional comfort found through music is a phenomenon that has occurred all throughout history and appears to be happening now.

Another artist seeing a resurgence, along with Zara Larsson, is Fetty Wap, a prominent singer, songwriter, and rapper. His hit songs include “Trap Queen” and “679,” both of which are commonly being played now years later. These tracks, once staples of 2016 playlists, are being rediscovered by a new generation while rekindling nostalgia for older listeners.

Similar to the coining of “Recession Pop,” the 2016 movement might reflect deeper societal needs. Fun, upbeat songs about living life to the fullest and carefree youth, paired with nostalgia connected to high school and middle school memories, bring warm feelings that can be comforting. In a time defined by uncertainty, the return of 2016 music offers escapism and a reminder of a time that felt lighter.