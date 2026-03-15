This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know that roses symbolize love, but did you know that each color is different? While red roses signify love, purple symbolizes enchantment, orange fascination, and yellow infidelity. Beyond the rose, there is an entire language of forgotten meanings for nearly every flower you can name.

The language of flowers assigns meaning based on the design, folklore, and ecology of each flower. At its height in the early 19th century, the language of flowers was popular amongst middle and upper-class women. Flowers were a recurring theme in romantic art and literature, and as the middle class grew in size, gardening and flower arrangement were hobbies that helped fill women’s new leisure time. But beyond a simple pastime, when women were forced to suppress their feelings and beliefs, they used the language of flowers as a form of expression. Through the arrangement of bouquets as well as the collection of poetry and essays that used flowers as a symbol for public commentary, they were able to voice their opinions on the social issues of the time. However, the popularity of the language of flowers waned when it was satirized in articles and caricatures in the later 19th century, marking it as trivial and frivolous. In the face of current unrest and attempts to silence progressive voices, to me, reclaiming the language of flowers is a small form of protest.

My discovery of the language of flowers began the summer after I graduated high school. As I prepared to journey across the country to begin a new life, I was terrified, to say the least. To make the transition a little less scary, I wanted to fill my dorm room with photos, decorations, and knick-knacks that would remind me of home and put me at ease.

Around the same time, I developed an interest in plant biology, and I was enthralled by the prospect of using bouquets of flowers to signal my thoughts and feelings like a secret code. Further inspired by the way 19th-century women used the language of flowers to speak their minds, I purchased a flower dictionary and bookmarked two flowers: daffodil and chamomile. Daffodils are one of the first flowers to bloom in the spring and therefore represent “new beginnings.” Chamomiles can withstand anything from foot traffic to poor weather, earning them the meaning “energy in adversity.”

I made these flowers into paintings that I incorporated into my dorm decor as a secret message to myself to remain resilient in the face of new challenges, a reminder that feels more relevant than ever after my recent transfer to the UW. Just like in the 19th century, the language of flowers can be a medium of expression and reflection.

The language of flowers also acts as a reminder in my everyday life to slow down and pay attention to my surroundings. As a woman in STEM, balancing school, extracurriculars, and a social life can be exhausting. I think the language of flowers can bring back some of the whimsy that a lot of college students are missing. As a kid, my sisters and I dreamed of having a secret language that only we could speak. We even made up our own sign language, complete with hand signals and elaborate movements. The language of flowers appeals to the creative and carefree 10-year-old me. It brings back memories of climbing trees, catching frogs and roly-polies, and my childlike wonder. As college students balancing school and responsibilities, it’s easy to move through the world mechanically. The language of flowers allows you to slow down and pay attention to the color, ecology, and history that shapes each flower’s meaning. It’s a way to take a break from school, de-stress, and engage with nature. So the next time you go outside, consider the meaning of each flower. If you stop and pay attention, you will discover that flowers carry stories that many of us never pause to learn.

Cherry Blossom (Impermanence)

Perhaps the most fitting for UW, the cherry blossom represents impermanence due to the short-lived beauty of its flowers. These blossoms are a sign to enjoy life and its fleeting moments.

Forget-me-not

The name and meaning of this flower are one and the same, stemming from a German folktale where a couple is walking along a riverbank on the eve of their marriage and spots a cluster of flowers. While the man crouches down to gather flowers for his fiancée, he falls into the water, and before he gets carried away, he throws the flowers to his bride and yells, ‘Vergiss mein nicht!’ The name was eventually adopted in Britain, where the flower was used to express love and longing.

Lily of the Valley (Return of Happiness)

The lily of the valley grows in the cool, damp refuge of the shade, where its small, bell-shaped flowers stand out against its green leaves like little hanging lanterns. These flowers are at their peak in May, when spring turns to summer, signaling a return of happiness.

Marigold (Grief)

While the marigold may appear warm and joyful, its ecology evokes a different meaning despite its golden orange color. The flowers open only when the sun is shining and close under cloudy skies or at the day’s end. Shakespeare wrote that marigolds go to bed with the sun and, after becoming covered with dew, wake up weeping. However, combine the marigold with lily of the valley, and you can send a message to loved ones that brighter days are ahead.

Pansy (Think of Me)

The pansy is a small flower with slightly upturned purple flowers that seem to quietly draw the attention of onlookers. This flower was a favorite in the Victorian era as a representation of the reserved attachment and compassion of women. It could also be gifted to partners during periods of long distance as a reminder of their love.