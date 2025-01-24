The Key to Having Fun in Winter Quarter — Planning

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter quarter can be hard socially, emotionally, and mentally. These next few months, you are likely going to feel isolated and unmotivated at times. I find the best way to avoid the winter rut is to hold yourself accountable by making plans! Here are a few types of plans you can make this winter to commit yourself to keeping spirts high.

1. Plan to Hang Out with People

Although this may seem simple, try setting a goal for yourself. Maybe tell yourself that at least once a week, you are going to grab coffee with a friend. Or maybe, every weekend you are going to go on a walk with a pal. Then, at the start of each week make an effort to reach this goal. If you set a time and plan an activity to do with someone, even if it’s someone you see around a lot, you’re more likely to follow through with the hang out since you have both already committed to the plan.

2. Plan to Sleep

It’s no secret that with the decreased amounts of sunlight in the winter, you tend to get sleepier earlier. So don’t fight it. If you find yourself getting sleepy half an hour or an hour earlier than you would in the fall, try to rearrange your schedule so you finish your work a little earlier in the day, if possible. Or, maybe decide to get up a bit earlier. Although this may not seem ideal at first, it will likely benefit your health in the long run.

3. Plan Low-Effort Hang Outs

Similar to making plans to hang out with people, planning low-effort activities for you and your friends can help you guys lock-in on hanging out during these treacherous winter months. Whether this be a movie night in your living room or crafts and yapping, try planning for something that is low-effort for you and your friends. Since this is a bit harder to make happen, try planning actives like these every few weeks or one a month.

4. Plan Activities with Yourself

If you ever have extra time to yourself, make a plan for how to allocate your time. This could include catching up on a new show, spending sometime reading, or anything else self-care related. Giving yourself structure can help you feel a little more supported, so you don’t feel as lost in the winter.

5. Plan Your Spring/Summer Plans

There’s a lot of things you can’t do in winter, especially things that involve the outdoors. So, instead of wallowing, make plans for the spring and summer. And not just abstract, ‘oh, maybe we could do this in a few months…’ kind of plans, but concrete plans. For example, if you miss kinging, you could plan where, when, and with who you would like to go on a hike with in the near future, and then make an effort to make those plans a reality.