During the Sunday, April 27 game, a Cleveland Guardians fan made an inappropriate comment at Boston Red Sox outfielder, Jarren Duran. The Red Sox were up 12-3 in the seventh inning, creating some obvious frustration for Guardians fans. However, the fan’s comment referenced Duran’s past suicide attempt; he spoke about it and his struggle with depression in a recent documentary series, The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox. Though the fan was thankfully ejected from the stadium and many on social media are criticizing him, this sparked a conversation for me. Why is it still pretty normalized for sports fans to act like that?

As a fan of both Taylor Swift and the Los Angeles Dodgers, I’m accustomed to all kinds of fan behavior. I’ve seen my fair share of decoding outfits for ‘easter eggs’ and drunk fights in the left field pavilion. Because I’m both a fangirl and a sports fan, I’ve noticed that the two groups are not so different from one another. But while fangirls are constantly criticized, sports fans aren’t.

The Fangirl

Merriam-Webster defines “fangirl” as “a girl or woman who is an extremely or overly enthusiastic fan of someone or something.”

The term has been around since the 1930s. Its use grew more popular because of Elvis Presley, then with the Beatles and ‘Beatlemania.’ More recently, it’s been used to describe fans of boybands One Direction and BTS. The term is inherently negative with “extremely” and “overly” as part of the definition. However, it has now become almost solely an insult. A fangirl is weird, hysterical, psycho even. It’s most associated with screaming, crying teenage girls who are in love with male musicians.

The Sports Fan

Trusted dictionaries don’t have a definition for the term “sports fan.” This is likely because the term doesn’t carry a double meaning or negative connotation. It explains itself; a sports fan is a fan of sports. Most people don’t even say “sports fan,” it’s usually specified to a singular sport or professional team.

A term more equivalent to “fangirl” would be “sports fanatic,” but that doesn’t have its own definition either. Merriam-Webster defines “fanatic” as “a person who is extremely enthusiastic about and devoted to some interest or activity.” So, a sports fanatic is someone enthusiastic about sports or a sport. But rarely is anyone calling a huge sports fan a “fanatic.”

I’ve Been There

Here are my qualifications to identify as a fangirl and a sports fan:

My fangirl era was born in fifth grade when I discovered Shawn Mendes. At the time, I only had YouTube, but I watched every single music video, interview, and Vine compilation. In seventh grade, it was the boyband PRETTYMUCH. This was the first time I bought merch and followed fan accounts on Instagram. Admittedly, I even read some fan fiction on Wattpad. Then came eighth grade, the beginning of my long-time Harry Styles and Taylor Swift obsessions. I saw Styles in concert three times within one year. In 2022, I listened to 13,696 minutes of Swift. Half of my wardrobe was their merch. I went out of my way to see teasers or solve ‘easter eggs.’ My feeds on Instagram and TikTok were all about them. Less intensely during this time, I also had Stranger Things, Olivia Rodrigo, and other phases. Only recently, in about the past year, have my fangirl ‘habits’ died down. I still listen to music all the time and loosely keep up to date on their careers, but I no longer care so much. I don’t stay up late for releases or buy merch or follow fan accounts anymore.

At the same time, I’ve been a sports fan. I was practically born a Dodgers fan — my dad wouldn’t have it any other way. He is a die-hard Dodgers fan. We’ve had season tickets since 2014. He collects baseball cards. He resells tickets and merch. We once arrived at Dodger Stadium at 1:00 PM for a game that started at 6:10 PM so we could get a Shohei Ohtani bobblehead. But I don’t mind, I’m a die-hard fan too. I follow games while in class, studying, and doing chores. I have my own merch collection. I watch edits of the team on TikTok and recaps of games on YouTube. When they made it to the World Series last season, I claimed my floor’s kitchen lounge TV every day to watch. In the past year, I’ve gotten more into baseball in general. I guess technically, my fangirl ‘habits’ never truly left. But does it not count for this since it’s a sport, or does it count only because I’m a woman?

Not So Different

Even just through my own experiences, you can recognize the similarities between fangirls and sports fans. But let me put it more plainly.

Typical fangirls spend thousands of dollars on concert and ‘meet and greet’ tickets. They camp out and sprint for barricade. They have an extensive merch collection. They run ‘stan’ accounts on Instagram and X. They write fan fiction. They are part of a fandom: BTS Army, Beyhive, Beliebers.

Typical sports fans spend thousands of dollars on tickets to games. They bet money on players’ or teams’ performances. They have an extensive merch collection. They run YouTube channels or podcasts dedicated to a sport or team. They create fantasy leagues and tournament brackets. They are part of a fan base.

You see the parallels, right?

Both are people with an interest, something they’re passionate about. They spend money and time on their interest. And they use that interest to connect with others. There is absolutely nothing wrong with being a fan of a musician, film serie,s or sports team. It’s normal to have a hobby.

However, there are people who take things too far for their interest. These situations are what give fangirls a bad rep.

Some fangirls make their romantic feelings known, publishing intense fan fiction and even sending love letters. Some follow the celebrity’s life closely, practically or actually stalking them. Some also get into arguments with one another, usually on X, leading to a person getting harassed and doxxed. In extreme cases, ‘fans’ actually physically harm their supposed idol. There are some unhealthy behaviors within the fangirl culture.

Sports fans have unhealthy behaviors too. Some become violent, cursing and breaking things when their team loses. Some argue with fans of an opposing team at games, often leading to physical altercations. Some even take their anger out on players by heckling, threatening, and throwing things at them.

These extreme, inappropriate actions are unfortunately not uncommon within both groups. Most are thankfully met with disapproval and the necessary actions for discipline, but only fangirls receive lasting criticism.

In both their good and bad moments, fangirls and sports fans are one and the same.

Stigma

Even though I see their similarities, the media and society treat the two groups differently. Only “fangirl” carries a stigma.

The term “fangirl” is derogatory. Fangirls are considered weird. Their actions are seen as ‘doing too much,’ or their passion is reduced to being about the musician’s attractiveness. Because of the few ‘fans’ who have taken their interest too far, all fangirls are assumed to be crazy and creepy. So, many feel ashamed to admit to being one. I myself have struggled with the label.

During Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, fans were judged. News outlets and people on social media made fun of girls for crying and screaming. Their intricate outfits and bracelet trading was seen as ‘extra.’ Many criticized fans by emphasizing that some were ‘grown women’; they viewed their behavior as silly and childish.

Sports fans, on the other hand, don’t carry stigma. They aren’t all grouped together and considered aggressive or even obsessive. They are simply seen as fans being fans.

After the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, fans flooded the streets. They set towels on fire and pulled down traffic poles; it’s considered a tradition. Though many were arrested and the event was considered a “riot,” the individuals themselves were still called “fans.” Even after their unlawful actions, these sports fans weren’t necessarily shamed by the media, and no new term has been created just to describe them.

So, if the two groups do such similar things for such similar reasons, why is it that they are regarded so differently?

Why?

Sexism. Misogyny.

It’s because fangirls are females; “girl” is part of the term. When women cry and scream over something they’re a fan of, it’s considered weird. They aren’t upholding the traditional standard of being well-mannered or ‘ladylike.’ At the same time, women are seen as too emotional, driven by their feelings. When they show passion, they’re automatically deemed obsessive and even when they don’t show such emotion, it’s assumed they will.

Sports fans are stereotypically men. It’s normalized for men to be passionate about sports, a traditionally male activity. No one says anything when they scream and cry over their sport or team; they’re simply ‘boys being boys.’

The opposite does exist; there are male “fangirls” and female sports fans. However, with “girl” as part of the term, men don’t receive the same criticism. For the most part, when they’re fans of things outside of sports, it isn’t assumed that they’re obsessive and crazy. It’s just their hobby. But female sports fans, myself included, are treated as fangirls. Our knowledge is tested. Some go as far as to claim we only like the sport because of a boy; we have the ‘hots’ for a player on the team or a boy we have a crush on also likes the sport. So going back to what I said about me still being a fangirl, some would say I am (derogatory).

The double standard is apparent. Though my dad and I do similar things for our interests, I’m viewed by society as a fangirl because I’m a woman and he’s not because he’s a man.

Change the Narrative

As someone who falls under both categories, I will confidently say fangirls and sports fans are the same. They are just people with an interest. They devote their time, money, and energy to a musician or team. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Only female fans are shamed for having such an interest, so much so that a term was created and turned into an insult. The term’s stigma is rooted in sexism and misogyny. So, the next time you judge someone you view as a fangirl, think about if you have that same energy towards male sports fans. But don’t start to also shame sports fans.

Let them be. Let people enjoy things. The only time fans should be criticized is when they’re posing a threat to the safety and security of themselves or others.

So, I’m re-claiming the label. I’m not ashamed of liking certain music, movies, and sports. I embrace the community that comes with being a fangirl. I don’t use the term as an insult, and you shouldn’t either. Drop the negative associations. Let it simply mean: a person who is a fan of something.

I am a proud fangirl. And so is my dad.