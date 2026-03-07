The disappointing truth of the USA Men’s Ice Hockey team

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The National Anthem rang out on two different occasions on two separate days in the same ice rink. Both the USA Women’s and Men’s Ice Hockey teams won gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Although both have three gold medals, there’s only been a women’s team for 36 years and they won gold in 2018. The men’s team, on the other hand, haven’t won since the “Miracle on Ice” game more than 40 years ago. And yet the men’s team receives more media attention.

I personally got into hockey four years ago, before the Professional Women’s Hockey League even existed. It became my favorite sport, and I grew fond of certain players, including New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes. My love for hockey grew into my love for sports media, something I am currently working very hard to pursue.

Honestly, originally I was rooting for the Canadian Men’s Ice Hockey team because of my dislike for the Tkachuk brothers, Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk. I’ve always personally disliked them because of their overuse of violence on the ice and the comments they make off the ice. However, their minimized role on the team and Jack Hughes scoring the “golden goal,” made me feel happy for the US win.

Not only did the men’s team win for the first time in 40 years, but they dedicated the win to American hockey player Johnny Gaudreau, who was supposed to play on this team but tragically passed due to a drunk driver. These adjective facts were tainted by the combination of the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel, binge drinking with the team in the locker room on a government funded trip and the phone call with President Donald Trump where the women’s success was diminished in a comment made by Trump which the men’s team laughed at. These controversies were soon followed by the team being paraded through the White House Feb. 24 and attending the State of the Union. I will note that Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor, Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe didn’t go to the White House, and Oettinger was even credited with leaving the locker room when Patel came in.

The USA Women’s team declined the White House invitation after Trump claimed he “had to invite the women’s team or else he’d be impeached,” to which the men’s team laughed. This laughter came after the women who competed for team USA won 63.6% of the all medals

Working in the realm of hockey currently, the laughter by the USA Men’s team in the locker room makes me feel disheartened. I have a huge amount of respect for all athletes, but especially the men I currently work with. This video made me wonder whether I’m respected in the same regard.

I personally face sexism in my day-to-day life as a woman in sports, and I know that my female colleagues also face that same sexism. However, the sexist comments usually come from other male media personnel, fans, and other teams athletes and coaches. While working in sports media, the athletes on my team have never elicited any sexist comments because they, in some way, understand the work that the media team puts in and appreciates us. But, this video really makes me doubt if that respect continues behind closed doors.

All in all, I am hurt and disappointed in the USA Men’s Hockey team. Not only for how they handled it in the moment, but how they’ve continued to be unapologetic about it. Only one of the players has come out and said that he doesn’t think they handled it correctly. All the other players have just expressed their respect for the women’s team instead of apologizing and then adding in the respect part. Respect to someone’s face is important, but true respect continues behind closed doors, demonstrating the lack of respect the men’s team has for the women.

Women deserve to be respected in public and in private. They deserve space in the sports world. Women deserve to be celebrated and appreciated. The USA Men’s Hockey team should be disappointed in themselves. But, since they aren’t… watch the PWHL because everyone watches women’s sports.