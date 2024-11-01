The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

Last Friday, I had the chance to dine at a small burger spot called Lil’ Woody’s. As I browsed the menu, I was immediately struck by how affordable the dinner options were. In Seattle, you’d usually dish out around $15 to $20 for a good burger. But at Lil’ Woody’s, an ¼ lb. beef burger with cheese, onions, and sauce costs a total of $8.50; they even throw in a free pickle for anyone who asks. And, I asked!

For that price, I expected the burger to taste average, but the Lil’ Woody burger exceeded my expectations. The beef patty was grass-fed, ethically sourced, and freshly delivered from Royal Ranch Farms in Central Washington. The meat itself was hearty, with a distinct, almost homemade flavor, enhanced by melted Tillamook cheddar and chopped pickles that Lil’ Woody’s added on top. It reminded me of the burgers my family makes at home with that same cheese, giving it a nostalgic touch.

While the burger itself was great, where the meal shined for me was in the fries and drink selection. For the price of $6.00, the fries came in a generous portion and were nicely salted with just the right thickness, if you like thinner fries. Although I believe they could use a bit more crispness to really be perfect, the flavor and quantity of the fries make them a solid choice for a side.

At Lil’ Woody’s, you’ll also find the classic fountain drink lineup of Coke, Diet Coke, and Sprite, but what really sets the restaurant apart is their selection of bottled sodas, which you can buy for only 50 cents more than the fountain sodas. Lil Woody’s has a decent sized selection of root beers and other unique sodas that have a more complex flavor profile than the typical Mug or A&W root beers. Some of these sodas are even locally bottled in Washington, which attests to Lil’ Woody’s care for fresh and local products.

One thing to note, though, is that Lil’ Woody’s doesn’t take cash. So bring some other form of payment and treat yourself to a great high quality burger… with extra pickles.