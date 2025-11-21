the 5 best TV shows to watch with your roommates

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the most difficult things about living with six roommates is deciding what to watch. I am (unfortunately) living amongst movie-lovers who don’t always appreciate the beauty of binge watching a TV show from 2009. However, here are a few of our favorite roommate watches.

1. Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Although this show is a bit vapid, it offers a great escape. Once you immerse yourself in the world of Whitney and Demi’s Salt Lake City drama, you’ll be hooked. This is a great show to watch with your roommates because it provides just enough entertainment to be enjoyable but is easy to catch up on if you missed an episode or two.

2. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

“In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories.” Somehow this show is my comfort watch. There’s just something about watching Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler in 2000s New York. Since each episode is its own plot, it doesn’t require additional background or context and is easy to follow even if you’ve missed a few episodes. Also, what’s better than playing detective with your roommates alongside Ice-T and the crew as they try to figure out who did it?

3. Parks and Recreation

A hilarious and feel good comedy that is enjoyable for the whole group; from the most devoted rewatchers to the first-timers. The episodes are short and the plot is easy to follow. Always a good go-to-watch that will have the whole house laughing.

4. One tree hill

Although I am not the primary watcher of this show, “One Tree Hill” is a great roommate watch. I can attest as someone who dips in and out of the show, it is both easy to follow and enjoyable. Its dramatic twists always have us engaged. From a young Chad Michael Murray to the fall foliage, this show is a nostalgic comfort even upon first viewing.

5. Homeland

This show will keep you on the edge of you and your roommate’s seats. Although “Homeland” requires a lot of attention to follow, it is worth every minute. In our home, we’ve been enjoying watching Mandy Patinkin and Claire Danes working as counterterrorism CIA agents.

For me, the tradition of watching TV with your roommate originated when my mom and I would watch an episode of two of our favorite show every night over dinner. From “Jane the Virgin” to “The West Wing,” watching with my mom became a routine comfort. We talked through the shows, of course, and even talked about the shows when we weren’t watching. TV at its best is a source of connection. It certainly has been for me and my roommates.