Thank You to College

I’ve stared at this blank document for days, pondering the right words to say in regard to this chapter of my life ending.

The years have never gone by so quickly. Every moment, every memory, every laugh, every cry, every long night of study sessions and boba runs.

It started by driving up the West Coast, my mom’s car loaded with too many things I did not need for my freshman door. My first night living away from home in a place where I knew absolutely no one. The overwhelming number of messages from my family back in my home country, little cousins saying that they hope they get to do what I am one day.

Trying new clubs, playing new sports, meeting new people. Leaving said clubs, getting injured, falling out of contact with the first girl I met in college.

The University of Washington gave me the biggest ups and downs, taught me the hardest lessons, and gave me the biggest joys. I thought I would walk away just a faceless student, but to have been recognized and known in my little circle has been a wonderful assurance that something will always bloom out of hard work.

I had to learn to find joy in the smallest things, put real effort into forming strong friendships, and learn to put myself first. Otherwise, this college can suck you into a cycle of impostor syndrome, constant comparison, and weird competitiveness with people in your major (cough cough). And you know what — life is too short to live that way.

Seattle, the first city that has been truly mine. I feel like I could never explore this city in its entirety, but I sure did try. From small thrift stores, cute cafes, little parks, random bus lines, to experiencing the seasons of the year for the first time. I’ve never had a place to call mine, somewhere that belonged to me. Living alone in Seattle taught me how to be independent and resourceful, and to not partake in the Seattle freeze of course.

I lived on campus all three years and I will never regret that. I got to live what every freshman should experience: the moldy rooms of McMahon hall. I met some of my longest friends there. Then, living in quite the eventful four person dorm room in Oak Hall. Within those four walls I learned about girlhood, dorm mates becoming friends, and trauma bonding. Lastly, Stevens Court. The first room I had was just myself, no sister or dorm mates. Here I learned true independence, adulting, being alone, and how nice it can be to strike up conversation with other roommates.

The friends that I made, too, have changed me. Every year, my friendships shifted. Thank god I joined the rugby team freshman year, or else I might still not know how rewarding deep friendships are. The friendships that blossom out of wanting to spend time together, even when life is busy and stressful. The friendships that become more than just friends from school, but friends from living.

And the friendships I made in different places too. All have shaped me into the adult I am today. Though some were but a chapter in college, I carry a piece of everyone that I’ve ever called a close friend with me. That I will always do.

This beautiful campus, with so many nooks and crannies, so many special places and an air of academia that cannot be replicated. Exploring on foot had never been so joyful. This campus makes you feel part of something bigger than yourself, even if it can be isolating at times.

I’m not too sure if I’ll be back in Seattle after leaving UW, but I will carry the times when this place was my home for the rest of my life.