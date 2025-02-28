The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Watching a movie, especially when homework or laundry is piling up, sometimes feels too indulgent. However, I think they can be a beneficial and restorative break, when done right. So, whether you’re sick with what feels like a mystery plague or just feeling defeated after midterms, try recharging with the perfect “comfort movie.” Here are my guidelines:

Must be a rewatch

To me, a comfort movie must be a rewatch. Something you’ve already seen and know you’ll like. I’ve seen my middle school era favorite rom-com Life As We Know It too many times to count. Although you may not remember the details, the most important thing is that you remember how everything ends up in the end (hence the comfort). The one exception to this is sequels to your favorite movies; those are acceptable too.

uplifting stories only

Although throwing on Ladybird or Beautiful Boy may be a tempting choice to further wallow, in my opinion a sad (or ever bittersweet) movie is not the best route. If you’re seeking a comfort movie, lean into the simplistic hope of movies by choosing one you know has a happy ending. The Princess Bride is one of my favorite rewatches and always makes me feel better.

When in doubt, let nostalgia lead

The ultimate comfort movies are from my childhood. Watching The Sound of Music or even Barbie & the Diamond Castle reminds me of car rides with my siblings in our grey minivan and skipping school when I had strep. Nostalgia can be a powerful comfort, so consider watching a 2000s throwback next time. I highly recommend Another Cinderella Story (that’s the Selena Gomez one).

Don’t be afraid of animation

Sometimes you just need to watch the 2008 hit The Tale of Despereaux. Animated movies can be the ultimate comforts and you may find you enjoy them as much as you did as a child (Shrek 2 is unironically in my top 4 favorite movies). If you haven’t seen MegaMind since 2012, I highly suggest a rewatch.

No comfort movie is too embarrassing

Finally, throw away any ounce of film snobbery you’re holding onto. A movie doesn’t need to have won an award or be reviewed on your Letterboxd in order to be worthy of a (re)watch. If your goal is to escape into another world, then the cinematography of a comfort movie is completely irrelevant. (Although, I think Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie definitely deserved an Oscar.)

This winter quarter make sure to take a break and treat yourself to a comfort movie (or three), I know I will.