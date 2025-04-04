The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I had some extra time on my hands this spring break, which allowed me to return to one of my favorite hobbies: reading. Coincidentally, my return to reading aligned with the premiere of Sunrise on the Reaping, the second prequel to The Hunger Games series. As a longtime fan, I was thrilled to dive back into Suzanne Collins’ world, primarily since the story explores a critical moment in the series.

Sunrise on the Reaping takes place during the 50th Hunger Games and focuses on Haymitch Abernathy, the first victor from District 12. The plot follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch competing in the arena during the second Quarter Quell, putting him against 48 other tributes. This prequel offers fans a deeper look at Haymitch’s character development, helping to explain his later role as the mentor of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

As I read on, I couldn’t help but feel a mix of shock and awe. Haymitch’s journey in Sunrise on the Reaping offers a powerful lens into the personal struggles that shaped the broken mentor we meet in The Hunger Games. The story unfolds into his alcoholism and the emotional scars he carries, providing a deeper understanding of the trauma that turned him into the cold and broken figure we encounter in the original trilogy.

Haymitch’s role as a mentor may initially seem to align with the Capitol’s expectations. Still, as the story progresses, it becomes clear that his actions are part of a larger strategy. He’s not just helping his tributes survive; he’s preparing them for resistance. This book reveals how Haymitch’s experience wasn’t just about survival but always about defiance. His actions in the Games, and later with Katniss and Peeta, were rooted in a desire to fight against the Capitol’s corrupt system.

The story also provides crucial context for the broader themes of the Capitol’s corruption and how it affects the districts. We also learn more about characters from the original trilogy and get a deeper look at the Everdeen family, which further enriches the Hunger Games universe. In conclusion, Sunrise on the Reaping is more than just a prequel. It’s a profound exploration of trauma, resistance, and the human spirit in the face of oppression. As someone who’s followed the series closely, I found this book compelling, enriching my understanding of Haymitch and the Capitol’s cruelty. With the movie adaptation already underway, I can’t wait to see how this story is brought to life on screen. It’s shaping to be an unforgettable chapter in the Hunger Games saga!