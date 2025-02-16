The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve been thinking about those moments that make you pause and realize, “Wait, I’m an adult now.” Life naturally brings unexpected turns and decisions. The transition from high school to college was particularly drastic for me: everything was fast-paced in college, and before I knew it, I was turning 20. Life in my twenties feels like one big mystery, which makes me nervous because that’s when everything starts to get serious—jobs, family, friendships, and relationships. All of a sudden, I’m an adult.

Everyone has mixed feelings about this, as each person’s life looks different, but becoming an adult is quite impressive for me. Don’t get me wrong; I appreciate the growing independence. However, I often reflect on my high school days, realizing how much I’ve changed and grown up. I like to reminisce about when I was more carefree and worried less. Yet, now that I’m turning 20 in March, I realize how far I’ve grown and have seen the challenges I overcame. With that said, if you are nervous like me, don’t be—I feel like people in their twenties have often felt this way. It’s that weird transition from being a 19-year-old to a 20-year-old.

The other day, I was trying to make plans with my friends. We’ve been friends since middle school, only we realized that, now, we were adults planning our next hang out as if we were going to a doctor’s appointment almost a month later. That was shocking to me because these were the girls who I would go to their house after school, talking about our crushes or pulling an all-nighter for the new release album of our favorite artist. Now, it was much more complicated as we went to different schools. But, I know the bond is there, because that’s what true friendships look like. Even after months of not talking to each other, the bond is still there.

As I transition into adulthood, I’m excited about this new chapter in my life. However, there’s no need to worry if you’re feeling uncertain about the future. Life can be a mystery sometimes, and just because our plans don’t always go as expected doesn’t mean the outcome will be negative. It may indicate that it’s not the right time or you’re being guided toward something else.

There are always opportunities to try again, even if it is challenging. You never know what might come from taking a chance, and by doing so, you’re demonstrating your willingness to explore new possibilities. That’s what life is all about: learning, growing, and sometimes failing. The idea of failure can be nerve-racking, but we won’t grow if we don’t know how to cope with it. At some point, we all experience failure, and that’s a part of the journey.

My twenties sound like a milestone. Not that I wouldn’t make it here, but it makes me think about how I’ve made it this far, and I’m excited for all the wonders I’ll face in the future. Just like relationships (yes, I’ve been almost single my whole life), but that’s okay because it just means I haven’t found the right guy. Take it from me: don’t feel awkward because you’ve never had a boyfriend by a certain age. I know people can be rude about it, but who cares? It’s all in the timing. I’m also excited about what career opportunities I will get as I want to work in Journalism (stay on the lookout for my writing). All that said, with the idea of continuing those friendships I have today in my twenties, the sad truth is that we all get older, and soon, before you know it, we won’t have as much time as when we were younger.

That’s how life goes about becoming an adult, but many positive outcomes still exist. What I’m trying to say is that we have to cherish those moments right now before they become memories. One of my favorite movie quotes perfectly reflects this message, saying:

“I know these will all be stories someday, and our pictures will become old photographs. We’ll all become somebody’s mom or dad. But right now, these moments are not stories.” — Charlie, The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)