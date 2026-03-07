Stop Scrolling, Start Cooking

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are TikTok and Instagram Recipes Legit?

Short cooking videos are everywhere. If you open TikTok or Instagram, you’ll quickly see creamy pastas, air-fried dishes, simple desserts, and meals that claim to be restaurant-quality when made in less than twenty minutes. It’s easy to see why people like them: they’re quick, easy, and inspiring.

But behind the pretty plating and quick edits, many people are frustrated because these recipes often aren’t meant to be followed just by watching the video.

The Accessibility Problem

One big problem with social media recipes is that they often don’t give clear instructions. Measurements might flash by too quickly or not show up at all. Sometimes ingredients are only hinted at rather than listed. The steps are often cut down to look good on video, but that makes them hard to follow.

Viewers are often told to go elsewhere, such as a paid app, a subscription site, or a creator’s own website. It’s understandable that creators should be paid for their work. But for students or anyone on a tight budget, paying for several cooking sites just to get basic recipes isn’t realistic.

Cooking should not require a paywall.

Luckily, social media can still help. It’s best for finding inspiration, not for step-by-step instructions.

The Most Reliable Solution: Search Beyond Social Media

The easiest and most effective option is to search online for the dish you want to make.

Unlike short videos, regular recipe websites usually give you:

precise measurements



step-by-step instructions



substitutions and dietary adjustments



reader feedback and troubleshooting

There are so many options online. If you need gluten-free, vegetarian, budget-friendly, or dorm recipes, you can almost always find a free and reliable one.

Social media can give you ideas, but recipe websites help you actually make the dish.

Reliable Free Recipe Sources

RecipeTin Eats, made by Australian food writer Nagi Maehashi, is now one of the most trusted free cooking sites online. The recipes are tested, easy to follow, and made for regular home cooks, not just professional chefs.

What makes RecipeTin Eats stand out is how reliable it is. The instructions are clear, the ingredients are practical, and the recipes don’t expect you to have fancy tools or special skills. Maehashi also started RecipeTin Meals, a food bank that gives meals to people in need in Sydney. The idea behind it is that food and cooking knowledge should be available to everyone.

Website: https://www.recipetineats.com/recipes/

Smitten Kitchen, started by Deb Perelman, focuses on cooking in small kitchens and real-life situations. The recipes are tested and written to be clear, practical, and even a little funny.

Perelman’s recipes are great for students and people cooking in apartments because they don’t require much space, equipment, or time. Instead of following trends, Smitten Kitchen shares meals you’ll want to make over and over.

Website: https://smittenkitchen.com/

Treat Social Media Recipes as Inspiration

Another good way to use social media recipes is to change your expectations.

Instead of wondering, “Can I follow this exactly?” try asking, “What idea can I take from this?”

Watch the TikTok or Instagram video and look for:

visible ingredients

cooking techniques

flavor combinations.

Then, try it out for yourself.

Cooking has always been about adapting. While baking needs exact measurements, most savory dishes are more flexible. Adjust the seasoning, guess the amounts, and learn as you go. You might not get it perfect right away, but experimenting helps you learn much faster than just copying.

The movie Ratatouille said it best: anyone can cook. It’s not really about talent; it’s about being willing to give it a try.

Conclusion

TikTok and Instagram recipesaren’t fake, but they usually aren’t accurate cooking guides. They’re best for giving you ideas, not step-by-step directions. You don’t need to copy a thirty-second video exactly. The real goal is to learn to cook meals that fit your budget, your kitchen, and your life.

​