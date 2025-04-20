The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are finally seeing more sunshine in the Pacific Northwest! While we get a fair amount of rain, it’s a welcome change from the long, gray winter months. As many students wrap up another school year, there’s a sense of excitement in the air. I’ve spoken with friends and peers, and we all agree that the spring quarter can be particularly challenging. By this point, everyone is eager to finish their courses and gear up for summer break. It makes me wonder if students at other schools feel this way, too.

Spring break only lasts a week, while winter break offers nearly a month off. Feeling worn out after two full quarters of work is valid. I’m sure many students share this sentiment—college can be incredibly demanding. Don’t get me wrong – there are things to look forward to: blooming cherry blossoms, colorful tulips, and more time spent outdoors. But I also understand how draining this time of year can be. We want to finish school, yet graduation (for many of us) still feels far away. These are the same feelings that come up every spring. What got me through it were the sunny days and the chance to reconnect with friends outside. Putting homework aside and enjoying the weather is tempting, but I’ve learned that finding balance is key.

I’m applying for internships now, and the process can feel overwhelming. It’s discouraging to get rejection emails or no response at all. Still, I’m trying to build connections and am applying to as many positions as possible. There’s no harm in trying; every attempt is a step forward.

I recommend attending the internship Q&A sessions they offer to help prepare for career fairs. These events are great for meeting recruiters and gaining insight into hiring. That said, it’s easy to feel like time is slipping away when we’re caught up in the hustle of landing internships, building a résumé, or schoolwork. We often think we need to secure impressive opportunities to stand out, but seeking out experiences that will benefit us in the long run is just as important.

This constant pressure can create a repetitive cycle of stress and burnout. When we set such high expectations for ourselves, we sometimes forget to live in the moment or take time for the things we enjoy. I’ve spoken with several peers who’ve said they feel this way, too. Our culture constantly emphasizes being on the grind, so taking a break can feel almost unnatural. I often feel like I’m missing out on opportunities or falling behind on assignments I could be getting ahead on.

It’s more than okay to slow down. Resting is not a sign of weakness but an essential part of success. We often believe multitasking is the key, but it can lead to messy or unclear work. I’m writing this for everyone who feels overwhelmed. Take your time and rest, especially now that the weather is inviting. Take a leisurely walk around campus and soak in the sunshine. It can be challenging, particularly in a quarter system that keeps you constantly busy. But remember, finding balance is not a luxury; it’s a necessity.

Make time for yourself as the year comes to a close. Take breaks, plan spring activities, and maintain a balanced life.