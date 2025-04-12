Soccer, plane crashes, and mystery blackmail

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

Recently, I’ve been hooked on Yellowjackets. It’s crazy, it’s funny and it keeps you on your toes. If you aren’t familiar, the show focuses on a girls soccer team from New Jersey in 1996 when on their flight to nationals crashes in the wilderness of Canada. What starts out as them just trying to survive leads them to some strange, cult-like behavior (even cannibalism) which follows them into their adult lives.

This Valentine’s day season 3, of the show has come out and let me just say each episode has me waiting for more. Watching their gradual descent into madness and losing connection to reality is portrayed so well from the end of season 2 going into season 3. The new season kicks off with the girls + Travis (Kevin Alves) having built a new community after their cabin burned down in the ending of season 2.

In the adult timeline, the survivors are grappling with the death of one of their own and Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is finding herself facing a mysterious someone trying follow her every move. Strange tapes showing up at her door, brakes getting cut, cellphones being left in bathrooms with a eerily nostalgic ringtone.

Trying to avoid spoilers here are some of my notes and thoughts that have been taking front and center while watching the show:

How have we seen such little soccer equipment? With the exception of the occasional pair of cleats being seen, there’s a lack of sports gear. Where are the soccer balls? With the girls having traveled for a soccer tournament the lack of any soccer related gear brings some questions. Sophie Thatcher is phenomenal. Thatcher plays teenage Natalie Scatorccio, and her acting this past season has been incredible. Since her accidental promotion into her leadership role and in the most recent episode she has this moment of extreme emotion which is incredible Watching their descent into madness has been so interesting. Even when presented with the chance to go back to civilization they chose to not, something draws them to staying there.

With one final episode remaining in the third season, I’ll be intrigued to see what sorts of of cliffhangers we will be left along with other questions.