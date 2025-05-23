The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

When I was younger, I would pretend to fall asleep on the couch so I could watch Saturday Night Live through my eyelashes once it came on. Most of the jokes went over my head at my elementary age, but it didn’t stop me from smiling at the screen. I would eventually be dragged off to bed just before Weekend Update started, falling into REM from my bedroom on the other side of the wall to the voice of Seth Meyers. It’s no shock that as soon as I got my first phone I started watching SNL sketches on YouTube in my bedroom after school, instead of doing homework. My obsession only grew from there, where now at my college age I’m pursuing a degree that could lead me towards working behind the scenes of the very show I love so much.

But, it all makes me question. Was I the only 5th grader who dared to stay up watching SNL? Am I the only 18-year-old now who sits down to watch the whole live show rather than just watching edits of Marcello Hernandez or Maya Rudolph playing Kamala Harris on TikTok?

May 17th was the season finale of the 50th season of Saturday Night Live. Commencing a 50 year history of sketch comedy. Hosted by record breaker Scarlet Johansson- the first woman to host SNL 7 times. The show also featured musical guest Bad Bunny who returned to the show for his 4th time. While there weren’t surprise guests like there was for the anniversary show back in February, there were plenty of shocking moments for this season’s final episode; both in the form of jokes and cast departing announcements.

SNL is rated 8/10 on IMDb and its guests, episodes, and comedians usually trend on social media following each episode. So, why does it seem like it’s dying? From what I have observed through friends’ opinions and those I find on social media, you are either indifferent to the show or love it. For my fellow pop culture connoisseurs, how do we make sure new generations and younger audiences can keep Saturday Night Live…alive?

I believe sketch comedy is very central to youth development and creativity. Some people go on to perform sketch comedy for a living, but that career number seems to dwindle out from modern podcasts and stand-up comedians. Is there anyone brave enough to pretend for a living? As a child, when I wasn’t staying up past my bedtime to watch sketch comedy, I spent the off season at summer camp performing group skits in front of other campers. Pretending for fun, hoping my jokes would land with the older campers who I admired. Now, I admire the comedians brave enough to perform on live television almost every Saturday.