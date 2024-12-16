Shakshuka: Childhood Nostalgia and College Dinner

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last year, I introduced my close friend and now roommate to shakshuka at Portage Bay Café, a breakfast spot just outside the West Campus dorms at the University of Washington. The version we tried was decent, but it was missing the authentic taste that I believe can only come with love and care…To me, shakshuka isn’t just a meal, it’s a dish I associate with warmth, comfort, and time spent with the people I love.

Shakshuka is a North African and Middle Eastern classic dish. The base is a sauce made from tomatoes, peppers, and onions, cooked down with paprika, cumin, and just a hint of chili for spice. Eggs are cracked right into the sauce to poach, which creates a perfect blend of rich, hearty flavors. To me, the best way to enjoy shakshuka is on toast because the crispy edges and soft center soak up the savory sauce, which makes each bite satisfying and full of flavor.

This dish holds a special place in my heart because of my mom. No matter how busy her schedule was, she would always take time to make shakshuka for me whenever I asked. Every time I make shakshuka now, I think of her and the care she took to add a little extra warmth and happiness to my day.

Now that my roommate and I are living together, I wanted to bring some of that nostalgic comfort to our apartment, especially during the stress of finals week. I found a recipe from the New York Times and consulted my mom for tips to make it just right. It was a team effort, and the result was a dish that felt like home:

Being limited to just ingredients from the University District Market, I had to modify my dish quite a bit to fit my needs…

Here is the recipe list and the ingredients I substituted for:

5 large eggs

Optional: 5 oz feta cheese (any cheese will do, I used goat cheese)

28 oz Diced tomatoes (two 12 oz cans chopped tomatoes worked perfectly for me)

1 large bell pepper (I skipped this step because I could not find any at the District Market)

Half of a large onion, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

Cayenne pepper to taste (I substituted for chili powder)

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

The cooking process itself takes roughly 40 minutes to complete, so this meal is perfect for a quick and comforting breakfast, lunch, or dinner!

Pre-step one: Before you start cooking, remember to heat the oven to 375 degrees! That way the oven will be ready for you once you’re finished with the first step.

Step one: Veggies!

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add your sliced onions to the skillet, and if you decide to use a bell pepper, add to the pan as well. Cook your veggies until they are soft and semi-translucent. Next, add sliced garlic to the veggies and cook until fragrant and soft.

Step two: Tomatoes and spices

Slowly pour in all the contents of the canned chopped tomatoes, but be careful not to splash sauce on your clothes! Stir in your paprika, cumin, salt, paper, and either cayenne pepper or chili powder. Feel free to add any other spices you desire to the mix!

Simmer the tomatoes until the juices from the can look thick and the tomatoes appear to be thoroughly incorporated into the mix of veggies…it should look like one big tomato stew.

Step three: Cheese

The cheese in this dish is optional, but I think it adds a nice creamy and savory flavor. To add the cheese, just crumble it evenly over the top of the tomato sauce. Do not fully mix in the cheese.

Step four: Eggs and oven

Crack your five eggs directly into the tomato mix, making sure that there is some space between each egg. Carefully, as not to move the eggs too much, place the skillet into the oven and bake for approximately 10-13 minutes or until the eggs whites and yolk are no longer translucent.

Step six: Serve with toast and enjoy!!!