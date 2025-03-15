The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sambas have been making waves in the streetwear scene, especially throughout the summer, and they continue to impact fashion even now. Though they’ve only recently gained traction, they’ve been around for decades—Adidas first created them in the 1950s. Initially designed for soccer players, these shoes have become versatile for streetwear and casual styles.

Sambas are praised for their lightweight and flexible design, offering a comfortable fit that allows easy movement—ideal for casual wear. Reviews highlight the black-and-white striped Sambas as stylish and functional, especially during the summer. However, as much as I love wearing them, one downside is their traction, especially in places like Red Square or on rainy days in Seattle. Sambas don’t provide the best grip in wet conditions, so I avoid them in the rain and icy weather. On the plus side, they’re comfortable for extended wear, and with new colorways like lavender, mint, forest green, and brown, they’ve refreshed the classic look.

On the other hand, Reebok has long been established in the athletic footwear market, with a strong reputation for running and sports shoes. Reebok’s sneakers tend to have softer designs than the Sambas, emphasizing comfort. I own a pair of Reeboks myself and can confirm that, while they perform well in the rain, their traction is also not the best on icy surfaces. However, they’re versatile and comfortable for everyday wear. Reebok offers a wide range of styles, including the C84, Club C, and Classic Legacy Az lace-ups, so you have many options to choose from, all of which maintain a sporty and laid-back aesthetic.

When comparing the two, it comes down to personal preference. Sambas are a timeless, streetwear-friendly option that pairs well with casual outfits, especially if you want something lightweight and stylish. The variety of colors adds a fresh twist to the classic design, making them a solid choice for fashion-forward individuals.

Reeboks, on the other hand, offer more variety in styles and are perfect if you’re looking for something with a sportier feel that still holds up in comfort. They’re also better suited for different occasions and are available in numerous variations, ensuring you can find the right fit for your style.

Choosing Sambas or Reeboks ultimately depends on your style and what you want in a sneaker. Sambas might be the better fit if you prefer a streetwear vibe with a touch of retro flair. But if you’re after a sporty, versatile sneaker that you can wear anywhere, Reeboks are a great choice.