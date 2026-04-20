Recap of the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By the middle of the second quarter, UCLA’s chance to take home its first NCAA women’s basketball win in program history was within arm’s reach. A string of defensive stops turned into easy transition points, changing what was supposed to be a tight matchup against South Carolina into a walk in the park. By halftime, UCLA had built an 18-point lead and never looked back, flying to a 79-51 victory to claim the 2026 Women’s NCAA Championship.

While the championship ended dominantly with UCLA’s star center Lauren Betts’ final hoorah, the road to the title was anything but predictable. Although not many upsets were delivered, the games were filled with brawls between coaches, streaks ended, and a double overtime defeat. Once again, the tournament showcased the talent, drive, and excitement of women’s basketball, shining a light on promising players to watch and drawing record-breaking audiences, proving the sport continues to gain the visibility it has deserved all along.

Here are some of the highlights from the tournament:

Virginia’s Double‑Overtime Upset

The only true upset in the tournament came in the round of 32, when No. 10 Virginia stunningly defeated No. 2 Iowa in a gripping double-overtime win. At one point in the fourth quarter, Virginia was down nine points, but 20+ point performances from star players Kymora Johnson and Paris Clark helped UVA secure the win.

Virginia’s three-point shooting was on par, going 9-for-27 beyond the arc, while Iowa struggled, going 5-for-29. Despite the nine-point deficit in the fourth, UVA’s three-point efficiency helped them tie the game 57-57 with two minutes to go.

Johnson came in clutch in overtime, accumulating 14 points and going 8-for-9 at the free-throw line. Clark added a key bucket in the final seconds of overtime, giving Virginia the lead for good, sending the crowd into a complete frenzy.

Virginia would go on to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2000, marking their historic win. However, their momentum came to an end in the next round, where they lost to TCU, closing out an exceptional tournament appearance.

South Carolina Ends UConn’s Historic Win Streak

Driven by a desire to avenge their 2025 national championship loss to UConn, South Carolina stepped on the court with undeniable determination.

In the Friday night semifinal match between two teams who know what it is like to win, the Gamecocks put up a dominant performance, stunning the undefeated Huskies. In a final score of 62-48, South Carolina would advance to their third straight national title game, where they would face UCLA.

With the loss, UConn not only saw its undefeated season come to an end, but also its winning streak of 54 games instantly halt. It was tied for the fourth-longest streak in NCAA Division I history.

The Gamecocks were able to effortlessly take home the win, as they made it absolutely impossible for the Huskies to get anything going on offense. UConn, a team known for its persistent shot-making, was held to just 31% shooting. UConn’s superstars Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong were held to only 20 points, shooting 7-for-31.

It was ultimately South Carolina’s defense that dictated both the pace and the outcome of the game. Their relentless pressure and determination not to repeat their previous matchup with UConn proved to be the difference maker that took them to the championship.

Dawn vs Geno: A Post-Game Debacle

As UConn watched its historic run fall through its fingers, head coach Geno Auriemma made his way straight to South Carolina’s head coach, Dawn Staley. While a civil handshake is usually expected, Geno shocked the cameras, showing visible frustration as he pointed his finger in anger.

Staley, at first in complete shock, eventually began to fight back. The two had to be separated as the coaches’ assistants huddled around their respective teams. The moment left an awkward tension between both teams, as well as the coaches and their players. Stars such as Azzi Fudd were not even able to be consoled by her coach in her last college basketball game ever.

Geno argued that no fouls were being called for his team. He cited that UConn star Sarah Strong had to change into a No. 55 jersey after her No. 21 was torn up, and no foul was called. In a later video review, it was made clear that Strong ripped her own jersey by accident.

Eventually, the two went on social media to apologize for their actions, acknowledging it was the heat of the moment. While the hectic exchange momentarily overshadowed the game, Geno emphasized his respect for Staley, shifting the focus back to the players and South Carolina’s ticket to the finals.

From breakout performances to fights till the end, the 2026 NCAA women’s tournament proved that women’s collegiate basketball only continues to soar. Its intensity with new stars constantly emerging helps the future of the game grow bigger than ever. See you next year!