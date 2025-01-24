The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Books are a form of political action. Books are knowledge. Books are reflections. Books change your mind.” -Tony Morrison

In 1650— 126 years before the United States of America even officially became an independent country— The Meritorious Price of Our Redemption was banned. The pamphlet’s author, William Pynchon, argued in direct dissent against the prevalent Puritanical belief that only a few people would be selected to live eternity with God. His writing argued that anyone who believed in God and lived in accordance with the Bible’s teachings would get into heaven. In an outrage, Puritan colonists exiled Pynchon, burned his pamphlet, and banned any future distribution. To this day, there are only four remaining copies. The banning of The Meritorious Price of Our Redemption was the first in a long line of this great American tradition— censorship.

In the early 19th century, Uncle Tom’s Cabin by Harriet Beecher Stowe **was banned in the South due to its content, which criticized the immorality of slavery. The Jungle by Upton Sinclair fell under scrutiny in 1953 because of the “communist messaging.” However, it has been banned in other countries for its critiques of communist society. The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky was banned in 2003 for its depiction of sexual abuse, LGBTQ+ characters, and drug usage. The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison was banned/challenged in 2022 for its DEI content. These are only four of the incalculable amount of books that have been banned in the US.

PEN America reports 10,046 book ban attempts in 2024— almost three times the number of attempts in 2023 (3,362). This spike in censorship attempts is incredibly alarming, as book banning falls under three early warning signs for fascism: disdain for human rights (books containing LGBTQ+ and DEI content being most commonly attacked), control of mass media, and disdain for intellectualism and the arts. These numbers are only going to continue increasing in the next four years. The new presidential administration in America is following suit of their predecessors. Project 2025, the Trump administration’s current initiative, seeks to further reduce freedom to read and learn at a federal level. Should these proposals be turned into law, access to books and other sources of information would become highly regulated, immobilizing the ability to learn information that could oppose the views of the current governing body.

Reading is one of the only forms of communication that forces the receiver to think before responding in any way. Of course, a reader can engage in discourse with others to discuss the content, but while reading, they are forced to simply listen. That is precisely what leaders who enact book bans are afraid of; thinking. By removing the opportunity for citizens to interact with any text of their choice, they remove the opportunity for citizens to form ideas and opinions of their own.

Please further research book banning that may be going on in your area. What books are being challenged? What are they being challenged for? Is there a typical rhetoric by a specific political party being used to justify the challenge? This list is a non-comprehensive guide to current and proposed book bans, including resources and brief reasons for the bans. Consider actually reading some of the books on lists such as this. Especially ones that may contain content you disagree with; confront your ideologies and allow the possibility of growth.

Do not be fooled for a second into thinking book bans are a protection of the American people— a book cannot harm you. A child reading a story about a gay person cannot and will not turn them gay or ruin their mind, but it might make them second guess why the people around them are so critical of the queer community. Reading is the greatest form of resistance when knowledge is the greatest fear of the government.