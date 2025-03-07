Oscars Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Oscars took place this past weekend, and as a big movie lover, this event is my Super Bowl. I even made predictions on who would win. Of my five predictions, I got three winners, so I wasn’t entirely off.

Here are a few of the winners of this year’s Academy Awards.

Best Picture: Anora

I had very high expectations for Anora, knowing it was already receiving numerous awards and that there was a lot of buzz surrounding the film. For those who don’t know, Anora tells the story of a young woman who lives in Brooklyn. She marries the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch family. However, once the family in Russia discovers the marriage, they make plans to come to New York and threaten the relationship.

Best Director: Sean Baker (Anora)

I anticipated this outcome because Sean Baker has been in the industry for quite a while. His previous work has mainly focused on the lives of immigrant workers and sex workers. Baker has taken on several roles as an independent filmmaker, including screenwriter, producer, and director. His efforts have been recognized, as Anora won awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Another prediction I correctly guessed was that Culkin would win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He delivered an impressive performance in the movie. What stood out to me was his emotional performance—portraying complex emotions. A Real Pain tells the story of two cousins, David and Benji, who travel to Poland to honor their grandmother. As the trip progresses, old tensions resurface between them as they explore their family history.

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Salanda (Emilia Perez)

Fans had strong feelings about this movie; many didn’t want it to win an Oscar. Emilia Perez was surrounded by controversy because Karla Sofia Gascon had made offensive posts in the past, which led to significant backlash. Although she apologized, fans continued to hold onto their discontent. This tension emerged further during the film’s release. According to an article I read, the Oscars typically shy away from films that come with controversy. Nevertheless, she won Best Supporting Actress. For those unaware, Emilia Perez tells the story of a lawyer who receives a job offer to help a cartel boss retire and transition to living as a woman, a long-desired aspiration.

Best Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

This one was close, as all the runners-up were terrific actors! People were rooting for Sebastian Stan for his role in The Apprentice and Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown. But Brody won for his role in The Brutalist. I must admit, I was surprised that it won, as there was controversy about the use of AI in the movie for his accent. It also makes me wonder about AI’s role in future films.

Best Actress: Mickey Madison (Anora)

Madison performed excellently. This marks a significant turning point in her acting career, and I’m eager to see what other films she will make. Although Madison has previously played minor roles, I’m looking forward to watching her grow as an actor, especially at her age (she is only twenty-five!).