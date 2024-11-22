This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

Who would’ve thought I’d leave New York’s winters just to bundle up in August? San Franciscans love to quote Mark Twain, “The coldest winter I ever spent was summer in San Francisco,” and it took moving here for me to realize they weren’t joking.

On fog-drenched summer mornings, I layer up, thermal pants and a Patagonia jacket, and set off with my dog, Hazel, my chin tucked to shield against the chill that nips at ears and nose.

Just five blocks away is Mount Olympus, the city’s geographical heart and my favorite morning walk destination. From here, we can look out over all of San Francisco: North, South, East, and West.

On the west side the fog rolls off the Pacific Ocean, blanketing the coast and leaving only the Golden Gate’s top spokes poking through. If we’re early enough, we can catch a rare glimpse of Golden Gate Park before the fog completely engulfs the western cityscape.

Since my high school was in the Sunset district (the neighborhood by the ocean for my non San Franciscan readers), I knew all the cozy places to escape the fog. My personal favorite is Devil’s Teeth Bakery that has, hands down, the best grilled cheese plus tomato soup combo you will ever have. I’d go to Devil’s Teeth bakery at least two times a week during the colder months just for the combo that always left me feeling hearty and warm.

If I was really feeling ambitious I’d take a walk on the beach with my grilled cheese in hand and look for white sand dollars or other treasures that peek up from the wet bank at low tide.

No matter how foggy it is by the ocean, the bay is always clear. In the Bay to the east, sunlight reflects off of the hulls of huge cargo ships that are heading for Oakland.

I like to daydream about what far away places the ships are from and what gadgets and supplies they may be carrying.

Hazel and I watch the movement of ships and water until one of us starts getting cranky from the cold (usually Hazel).

I make it a point to get to warmth as quickly as possible, so Hazel and I run the 5 blocks home, her usually getting her leash tangled up between my legs and me tripping over her in a frantic and giggling mess.