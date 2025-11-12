“Nobody Wants This” Season 2 Review: The beloved Netflix rom-com falls short

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This review contains spoilers for “Nobody Wants This” season 2.

When “Nobody Wants This” premiered in 2024, I originally wrote it off as just another Netflix original series, bound to have a few viral moments but inevitably disappear into the abyss of the platform’s streaming library. I didn’t expect authentic, moving performances from Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, enriching theological conversations about Judaism, and a believably sweet romance. Needless to say, I binged the first 10 episodes over the span of 48 hours.

“Nobody Wants This” is loosely based on creator Erin Foster’s own real-life love story. Season one follows Joanne, a witty relationship podcaster, and Noah, a devoted rabbi, as they fall for each other despite their best efforts. As their connection grows, the question of conversion for agnostic Joanne looms as an essential piece to secure longevity in their relationship. The show ensnared viewers with the evident chemistry of the pair.\

Naturally, I eagerly awaited part two, ready for more of the magic creator Foster had captured. While the second set of 10 episodes had select moments of undeniable charm, season two of “Nobody Wants This” did not deliver.

Season two opens with Joanne and Morgan, Joanne’s sister and podcast co-host, played by Justine Lupe, discussing what comes after the “Honeymoon phase.” The relevant question of how to blend two lives sets viewers up to expect tension, awkward family interactions, and hard conversations. The intention to communicate the reality that relationships take consistent effort after the meet-cute results in an unproductive and repetitive conflict between Noah and Joanne, taking away from the refreshingly healthy and communicative relationship that made us all fall in love with them last fall.

In the age of long-form TV, attempting to fit all the feels of an adult romance into sitcom-length episodes creates pacing that leaves much to be desired. In season two, the pre-established side characters come further into focus. We see Morgan in an expanded role, experiencing her own whirlwind romance. Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Esther (Jackie Tohn), Noah’s brother and sister-in-law, who were introduced as the ideal Jewish couple, serving as Joanne and Noah’s foil last season, grapple with their own marital strife, introducing a welcomed layer of nuance and exploring the ideas of independence in partnerships. The narratives of these side characters were a high point of season two, providing originality through unique relationship dynamics. Even so, the briefness of the episodes disallows any real perpetuity of these side plots.

While not the most phenomenal sequel, “Nobody Wants This” season two is almost saved by Bell and Brody’s loveable banter. Almost. However, the sweetness of Noah and Joanne’s relationship and the carefully crafted tension is undermined in the last few minutes of episode 10, when Esther tells Joanne that although Joanne has been searching all season for clarity and feelings of purpose in Judaism, it does not matter whether she feels it or not, her positive experiences with Jewish traditions make her Jewish. What should be a thoughtful, personal journey is reduced to an oversimplified moment based on exaggerated stereotypes about Jewish people that results in a copy-and-paste ending from season one, with Joanne and Noah running back to one another and sharing a classic rom-com kiss before the credits rolled.

“Nobody Wants This” has already been renewed for a third season. A show that is funny, relevant, and accessible across different demographics is a rarity today. Despite some repetitiveness, abandoned plotlines, and questionable takes, “Nobody Wants This” remains a charming watch, and I will definitely be tuning in next season.