As a devoted movie fan, I always seek new films to review on Letterboxd (one of my new favorite hobbies). A wide variety of movies are coming out in 2025, which raises questions about this year’s films for awards. Let’s look at the unexpected duos and interesting storylines in these upcoming films.

The Drama: To be Released on October 21st, 2025

Starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, this film will be produced by A24, and although it is expected to be a romance movie, the storyline remains a mystery. This mystery called for a deep dive, and from what I have gathered from various articles, they will portray a young couple celebrating their wedding day before events take a tragic turn. Sure to be a tear-jerker. Although not much has been released, I’m eager to see how this film turns out.

The Minecraft Movie: To be Released on April 4th, 2025

Produced by Warner Brothers and starring Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Jack Black, and Jennifer Coolidge, and as you can probably tell from the title, it is based on the popular video game The World Cubic Wonderland Thrives Imagination. The story follows a character who goes on a magical quest, only to encounter a crafter named Steve.

Final destination: Bloodlines: To be Released on May 16th, 2025

The franchise keeps going! This is the sixth movie produced by Warner Brothers. The film follows the story of a college student who heads home to track down the person who may have the answers to breaking the cycle of death and saving her family from the grisly demise that awaits them. If you do not like gory movies, I suggest you skip this one.

Avatar 3: To be Released on December 19th, 2025

This film will make us wait a while, but I know this won’t be a problem for the fandom. The sequel will continue where the last film left off. I’m sure those who have seen the film will be interested in how this installment will continue or end if this is it for the film.

Zootopia 2: To be Released on November 26th, 2025

It’s been nearly nine years since the first Zootopia was released. Details about the plot of the upcoming sequel are still being revealed. According to Disney’s official website, the story is still being written. As the release date approaches, more teasers will be unveiled.

Mickey 17: To be Released on March 7th, 2025

This intriguing film, starring Robert Pattinson, follows a disposable employee on a human expedition to colonize the ice world of Niflheim. After one iteration of the employee dies, a new body is regenerated, retaining most of the memories from the previous life. Directed by Bong Joon-Ho, who famously won an Oscar for his film Parasite, this movie has piqued my interest. I’m eager to see Robert Pattinson showcase his acting skills as he has been acting more in cinema. It’s definitely on my watchlist!

Megan 2.0: just the same way: To be Released on June 27th, 2025

It has been two years since the first movie was released, and I was unaware of the planned sequel. This horror comedy centers around Gemma, the creator, who becomes an advocate for AI oversight with the government. A defense contractor has developed Amelia, a military-grade spy weapon. As Amelia becomes more self-aware, she starts ignoring orders. To stop her, Gemma decides to make M3GAN stronger and faster.

28 years later: To be Released on June 20th, 2025

In this story, it has been almost three decades since a biological virus spread out, forcing the world to live through quarantine, but some have found ways to cure the affected. One group of survivors escapes and wanders off to a dark heart on the mainland, only to discover that a mutation has spread over to survivors and infected them. This movie seems intense, and the thriller has stayed on the lookout for this one since the last film.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: To be Released on December 5th, 2025

This one goes out to all my FNAF fans, as it significantly impacted the movie following the video game storyline. This is the sequel. Not much has been released yet, but we expect the storyline to continue from the last one, which was released a year ago, for those who remember watching the previous movie. The balloon boy shows up at the end, hinting that the film continues.

On Swift Horses: To be Released April 25th, 2025

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jacob Elordi will star in this film. I’m excited to watch this duo perform, as they have both appeared in popular television shows. The film is based on the novel, telling the story of Muriel, portrayed by Jones, and her husband Lee, played by Will Poulter. They settle in after the Korean War and strive for a better life. Things change when Lee’s brother Julius, played by Elordi, comes into the picture as a big gambler with a sketchy background. He leaves in search of a young card cheat he has fallen for, initiating a dangerous love triangle. Eventually, Muriel longs for more and starts horse racing gambling, revealing a love she never dreamed of having.