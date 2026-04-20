My Top 5 Seattle Matcha Picks as a Performative

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I admit it, or rather, I succumb to my fate of performativeness. I do enjoy a pair of baggy jeans and feminist literature, along with a vibrant matcha. Yet, I argue that it is less about being superficial and more about being a part of my generation. Matcha is trendy, not just because there is an association with the people who drink matcha, but just because it is a tasty beverage. People flock to the best, and naturally, with growing popularity comes both detriment and benefits. Prices rise with demand, but more businesses seek to fill the niche, leading to innovation. So, being performative may seem superficial, but at least it tastes good in Seattle, where there are bountiful matcha spots, and more to appear. Here are my top 5 picks for fellow performatives seeking to grab a cup.

Cafe 86

A recommended Instagram post led me to Cafe 86 at the Pioneer Square Spring Market, which they hosted in April, featuring their drink selection, along with the offerings of other local vendors. The Earl Grey tiramisu matcha, which came with an entire cube of cake on top, paired exquisitely with Bread Baby’s mango sticky rice bagels—both of which were unique treats on their own. Though Cafe 86 does not have a permanent physical location, you can find them at pop-ups throughout Seattle, as listed on their Instagram (@cafe86_wa).

Mina’s Matcha

Relatively new, Mina’s Matcha opened in January, just a fair walk North of U-District. I remember following their Instagram when they first opened, and I always meant to visit. Their Spring menu, which features black sesame, finally enticed me enough to take the 20-minute trek up from my class. The space is welcoming and inviting, with natural light flooding in, seemingly perfect for a gathering with friends. The atmosphere itself made the walk seem worth it, though the black sesame matcha latte sealed the deal, with the brown sugar hojicha with sesame cold foam being a close runner-up.

Taz Matcha

A few minutes from Westlake Station, with an iconic red logo that contrasts beautifully against green matcha, Taz Matcha has more than enough razzle and dazzle to brighten a gloomy Seattle day. Monthly rotating cream tops offer variety, while the strawberry matcha latte remains a safe, consistent delight with gorgeous contrast between layers. Taz Matcha has me particularly excited with their collaboration events, such as the Valentine’s one with Green Tear Studios, a local florist, in which they offered complementary bouquets with matcha purchases.

Elixir

An extension of U-District’s beloved Sweet Alchemy, Elixir provides an exclusively sit-down experience. Though their matcha selection is narrower, not necessarily specializing in just drinks, but desserts and other food offerings, the rose cardamon matcha latte is a perfect balance of floral and sweet, like a perfectly magical potion that Elixir reflects.

Jin Jin Matcha

Initially only offered in Tacoma, Jin Jin Matcha recently expanded to a second storefront in February, just a short walk from Symphony Station. I have yet to find another misugaru matcha latte in another spot.

As matcha continues to be drunk into people’s hearts, more matcha places will continue to pop up, and I am certainly excited to see how the latte landscape of Seattle continues to grow. And, if that is performative, then I am the first in line to drink where the grass is greenest.