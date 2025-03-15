My March Mindset

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

March used to be my least favorite month. In Chicago, the winter seems to drag on forever with March being an only slightly sunnier version of the gloomy February. My dislike for the month, and Spring in general, was a prevailing negative force every year.

One year, I was inspired by my waterpolo teammate talking about how March was her favorite month. I decided to give it a try. I made a playlist on Spotify called “March is going to be good,” and ever since then I’ve made it my mission to find the good in one of the worst months of the year.

As it turns out, my experiment was successful. I still remember that era in my life, that first good March. I fondly associate it with driving alone for the first time, afternoons spent sipping on iced chais while studying for the APUSH exam, and dying laughing with my water polo friends on long bus rides. Maybe it was just a coincidence that it was such a good month, but either way it changed the way I thought about the month.

My playlist, going on four years now, is filled with songs that sound like the beginning of Spring. Because, no matter the weather, I tell myself that Spring begins on March 1st. A bizarre mixture of genres ranging from 1960s anti-war folk to Rock to R&B, I never listen to it outside the month of March, making it a special treat to go back to every year.

Over the years, I’ve stopped enjoying March out of an obligation and started to see the beauty in the month. That one really nice day (“fool’s spring”) where suddenly everyone is outside enjoying the sun. The first signs of flowers blooming on my walks. The countdown to summer and realizations of a quarter already spent (“How is it already March?”). Even the slightly gloomier and colder periods feel tolerable because they signify some of the last chilly days.

March also always coincides with Lent; this year I’m giving up TikTok and adding a no-phone walk into my daily routine. Growing up Catholic, Lent has always been a marker of Spring and a time for reflection (and as of this year severe TikTok withdrawals).

When I put on my March playlist and my pink walking shoes, I am reminded of my initial goal to romanticize my least favorite month of the year. I feel confident that it worked. Each year this tradition with myself has made the dreary beginnings of Spring just a little bit better.