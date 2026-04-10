This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s TIME! The sun is out, the flowers are blooming, and the spring ambiance is starting to set in. It’s only fitting that I list some of my favorite spring-tivities!

Watching Period Pieces

I don’t know what it is, but period pieces hit different in the warmer months. Maybe it’s the light and airy vibe of many of these shows, or maybe it’s their idyllic settings. Regardless, nothing beats laying on my bed in the middle of May, my window slightly ajar, streaming a period piece with a pink lemonade in one hand and a macaroon in the other. Some of my favorite ones (besides Bridgerton) are “Dickinson,” “Pride and Prejudice,” and “The Empress.” Dickinson is an Apple original starring Hailee Steinfeld as a young, free-spirited Emily Dickinson navigating love, life, and her craft. “Pride and Prejudice,” of course, is a classic. “The Empress” is a steamy, Victorian high-drama following Empress Elisabeth of Austria’s romance with Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria.

Eating Ice Cream

We can all agree that ice cream is a staple sweet treat for the hot, humid days. I love all kinds of ice cream, but soft-serve holds a special place in my heart. The texture, the consistency, it’s all just… chef’s kiss. Center Table and Local Point dining halls both sell soft-serve Spring quarter, with lots of topping options for relatively cheap. Milk Drunk in Beacon Hill also has soft-serve that is to die for.

Being on the Water

Being on the water is always nice, but the cool breeze and warm sunrays of a Seattle spring make blue spaces that much more delightful in the spring. Research has linked being in blue spaces to a number of mental health benefits, including cognitive improvement, promoting calmness, and stimulating healing. I love being near water. Whether that’s taking the ferry and feeling the wind on my face as I stand on the sun deck, or taking a quiet stroll through Greenlake park, the water rejuvenates me in a way nothing else quite can.

Reading summer books

You couldn’t pry my corny, YA summer romances away from me with a piledriver. They allow me to reminisce on the young summer love I never got to have. My all-time favorites are “Instructions for Dancing” by Nicola Yoon and “The Summer of Broken Rules” by K.L. Walther are tear-jerkers for sure, but also super light-hearted, whimsical reads that will make you giggle like a little kid. I also adore “Malibu Rising” and “We Were Liars,” which stun with their descriptions of vineyards, grandiose parties, and rich foods, despite the tragic twists that take place in their respective stories.

The dark days are finally over! I can’t wait to get my Spring on.