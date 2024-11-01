My Favorite Moments From The Olympics

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you, but I had a summer of love(!!!). I had lovely nights, exciting mornings, and an agonizing wait in between the two, simply just waiting to see the love of my life…

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris!

Did you have a summer of love like I did? Probably.

The Olympics always capture massive global attention, and rightfully so. It’s safe to say this past summer’s Olympics was no exception.

Whether it was Simone Biles’s heart-pounding (more like palpitating, if I’m being honest) return to the floor or Caeleb Dressel’s heartbreaking loss in the qualifying rounds, this Olympics had me captivated. So, here are a few moments from this summer of love that kept me on the edge of my seat day and night.

SIMONE BILES’S RETURN FOLLOWING 2020

Photo via Tom Weller, Getty Images

You can’t talk about The Summer Olympics without Simone Biles coming into the conversation. During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles made a groundbreaking decision to withdraw from competition due to mental health reasons. Biles’ announcement shook the athletic world as we knew it — mental health was seldom spoken of in the realm of sports. Following some long years of practice and recovery, Biles made her way back to the Olympic stage in 2024 (thank goodness!), and as a result of her comeback, is now the most decorated gymnast of all time.

THE WORLD’S NEW CLARK KENT

Photo via Tim Clayton, Getty Images

USA’s Stephen Nedoroscik captured America’s — dare I say the world’s — hearts with his performance on the pommel horse. In true Clark Kent style, Nedoroscik took his glasses off just before his performance, channeling true superman energy, and then proceeded to earn a bronze medal for the United States. With his golden retriever persona and charming smile, Nedoroscik immediately became a media sensation. Following his win, he was (of course) interviewed by countless news outlets, making us fall in love with him even more. We have a new superman!

LSU’S ARMAND DUPLANTIS JUST KEPT GOING FOR SWEDEN

Photo via Michael Kappeler, Getty Images

LSU Swedish-American student Armand Duplantis decided to honor his mother’s Swedish origins and compete for Sweden instead of the United States. To put it simply, Duplantis’s name will go down in history as one of the best pole vaulters to ever live. He now holds both the indoor and outdoor pole vaulting record, and well as multiple medals; however, one part of Duplantis’s performance stood out more than the rest. As soon as he touched the ground following his victory, Duplantis raced straight to his girlfriend in the stands. The folk on TikTok were pairing this footage with lyrics to Taylor Swift’s new song, “The Alchemy” — “Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.” Enough said. Truly a gold moment (haha).

CROSSING THE DELAWARE, BUT MAKE IT THE SEINE

Photo via NBA Memes, X

I think this speaks for itself.

TARA DAVIS-WOODHALL AND HUNTER WOODHALL — BE STILL MY HEART!

Photo via Patrick Smith, Getty Images

USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall won the Gold Medal for women’s long jump at the Olympics and, similarly to Armand Duplantis, ran straight over to her husband to celebrate. But GUESS WHAT? Hunter Woodhall competed days after his wife in the Paralympics for the United States, also winning a gold medal in the mens’ 400 meter race. And he also ran straight to his wife upon victory. Talk about a power couple.

ILONA MAHER — “STRENGTH IS BEAUTIFUL”

Photo via Ben Watts, Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher exploded on TikTok as she competed for the U.S.A. Women’s Rugby Team. She showed her young fans that being a beast on the field and a beauty off the field is possible — and she executes it flawlessly. Since becoming a bronze medalist this past summer, Maher has built a brand for herself emphasizing body positivity and inclusivity, teaching girls to love themselves because a strong body is still a beautiful body. She, like Simone Biles, is helping the media to understand that athletes are human too, and have physical and mental challenges to overcome. Maher’s inspiring journey at the Olympics has continued onto Dancing with the Stars — transitioning from rugby to ballroom dancing is not an easy shift, but she is killing it.

I already miss my summer of love. But thankfully, I have a winter of love coming up in 2026! Get excited, and get your popcorn ready.

