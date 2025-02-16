The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Art has always been something political. The act of creating is something that oftentimes comes out of the reactions of individuals, and music is no exception to this. While Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show acted as a refresher and a master class in political protest through music, I’m going to detail other examples and ways that musicians have used their craft to express their political thoughts.

Strange Fruit (1939): The version that is most notable of this song is from Billie Holiday. The song was originally written by Abel Meeropol, a white high school teacher based in the Bronx, who wrote the song originally as a protest poem criticizing the racism present in America, especially in response to the lynching of Black Americans. Eventually the song made it to Holiday, and she began adding it into her sets. The song became an influence for Bob Dylan, as well.

This Land is Your Land by Woody Guthrie (1944): We all know this song. It’s one that we were taught in elementary school to show how this country is made for everyone. Oftentimes forgotten is the full version of this song, particularly that it was written as a criticism as well. Lyrics like “In the shadow of the steeple I saw my people… As they stood there hungry, I stood there asking is this land made for you and me?”

The Revolution Will Not Be Televised by Gil Scott-Heron (1971): This song drew direct comparisons from Lamar’s halftime show, where he said the opposite. This song gives commentary that the change that we want to see is something that will not be done by corporations, and is instead something that will be done in our communities.

Alright by Kendrick Lamar (2015): Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” off of his album To Pimp A Butterfly has become an anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement, particularly in response to Sandra Bland’s death. The song is one that has been used to describe the duality of Black life. In a related interview with Lamar, he talks about how music is needed to heal.

Freedom by Beyonce (2016): Political statements in performance is something that is not necessarily new for Beyonce. For The Super Bowl 50 halftime show, Beyonce entered with Black women evoking Black Panthers. Her radicalism came through in “Freedom” which featured Kendrick Lamar and lyrics echoing Eric Garner’s final words. Cutting eight years later, after its release on Lemonade, “Freedom” became the leading theme song of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in 2024.

This is America by Donald Glover (2018): This song is filled with messaging about gun violence and racism present in America in day-to-day life. With a music video that racked up more than 20 million views on its first day, the imagery is full of scenes of gun violence and children dancing around with violence.

Americans by Janelle Monae (2018): This song is upbeat, and if someone wasn’t necessarily listening to the lyrics, one could think the song is one of patriotism. When you listen to the lyrics closer, however, there are several call outs of the inequities in the country. Lyrics like “You see my color before my vision. Sometimes I wonder if you were blind. Would it help you make a better decision?” The song features spoken verses calling out why the current America is not “my America,” specifically calling out the racism, sexism, homophobia and anti-immigrant sentiment that is present in our politics.

What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish (2023): This song was something that was written by Eilish for the Barbie movie; it is one that brings up what the experience of girlhood looks like across the world. While not necessarily written with the intention of political protest, it has taken on a life of its own with individuals spreading their experiences of girlhood, both positives and negatives. Growing in popularity in a more melancholy tone, the song became even more relevant after the results of the election.

As these examples show, music is something that has always acted as a form of protest and a vessel to provide commentary about events and movements happening in the world. Listening to music with a more critical ear allows you to pick up on commentary the artist may be trying to make about the current state of the world.