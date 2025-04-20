The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I moved into my first apartment, one of the changes from living in the dorms I was most looking forward to was having my own kitchen.

I would cook cultural meals all the time, is what I told myself. I would become a grocery-shopping-expert and try new fun recipes with my new fully equipped kitchen. What I forgot is that I am still just a college student; one without much room in a day to make my bed, let alone cook something spectacular every meal.

I grew up learning to cook authentic dishes from scratch from my mother. During the pandemic especially, cooking and baking became part of my self-care routine. I wanted to bring that into my new college apartment, but needed to be realistic about how much time and money I could spend doing so.

My roommate loves to say, “how do you make the simplest things taste so good?” It all lies in your basic spices. Enter, minimalist cooking.

I’ve just coined this term myself (unless it already exists, I don’t keep up with trends too well) as it perfectly encapsulates my current style of cooking. And if my roommate’s praises hold any ground, my style of minimalist cooking does not have to be beige-walls type of minimalist.

So, I’ve compiled a quick guide of how to cook better for yourself without much effort. Be warned, it might take some heavy spending at first (because why is salt and pepper competing with egg prices), but it will all be worth it when your meals start tasting a little better without much additional effort.

SPICES, SPICES, SPICES

I cannot emphasize enough, you NEED spices. Salt and pepper are not going to cut it. Invest in some garlic, garlic salt, paprika, red pepper flakes, chili oil, cinnamon, etc. My roommate and I share a spice cabinet with all of the listed spices plus onion powder, taco seasoning, vegetable consommé, and more. When in doubt, adding garlic powder, onion powder, and a dash of chili or paprika will elevate any dish.

Always have in stock

When I called my mother at the beginning of the year for grocery shopping and cooking advice, she said to make a list of your “Always have in stock”. These are things that you know your cooking will always rely on. Rice, pasta, tomato paste, noodles, staple vegetables, etc. This will take some trial and error. I personally have a box of fettuccine pasta I barely touch, instead I opt in for rice or potato as my basic starch. Ask yourself, “what’s my comfort meal? What’s something I always enjoy eating?” Planning for these things can save you time and money eating out when you could whip something up at home for less time than it would take to pick up some food.

Here is my “Always have in stock”

Rice

Tomato Sauce/Pate

Onion

Whole garlic

Canned Tuna

Bread

Mushrooms

Broccoli (I prefer freezing it so it lasts longer!)

Frozen Berry Mix

Basic condiments and honey

Eggs*

Not much of a pattern, but I always use at least one or two in every meal I make. These are also things I don’t always have to buy, as it takes me a bit longer to get through them.

*I’ve had to make do without eggs due to the bird flu, but it can be a cooking staple when they are not outrageously hard to get.

Meal prep

Now I’m not talking about spending 4 hours on a Sunday slaving away in the kitchen, but having something ready to go can make cooking go by faster and be more appealing. Cook a cup or two of rice and have it ready in the fridge. Cut and bake some potatoes in any style you like. Prepare and pack your lunch the night before. Make pancakes for a couple of days instead of one day at a time. I personally don’t like pre slicing veggies and fruits because it takes away their freshness, but you might find the time-saving worth it. Self-reflect on what exactly makes cooking undesirable and prepare beforehand.

Learn to cut corners where you can

Part of minimalist cooking is the steps to a meal. I personally clean as I go, so the only dishes I have to do in the end are my pan and my plate. As soon as I’m done with the cutting board, I wash it and put it on the drying rack. Leaving everything until the end can be what makes cooking seem so chaotic and time consuming.

Do this while you cook, too. When my onion and garlic are simmering, I cut up the rest of my veggies and slice up my protein. Sometimes, I turn on my rice cooker and take a shower or do a reading so that at least my rice is done by the time I get to cooking the actual meal.

I’ve also found one-pot recipes I love where I can just throw everything in a pot, put the lid on, and wait the direct amount of time without doing anything else.

Finally, less is really more

A lot of the foods we love are simpler than you think. Sometimes the more ingredients you add, the more the flavors compete with each other, leaving you with an overwhelming meal. Adding a bunch of sauces and condiments can overwhelm a meal that didn’t need it. Sometimes, you only need to add two vegetables to your chicken and rice instead of a whole new food group. Other times, a simple barbeque sauce or soy sauce can elevate a meal without the need to prepare a whole new sauce from scratch. Adding less ingredients is also healthier for the digestive system, and helps your body feel satisfied faster.

That doesn’t mean spices, you can never have too many spices.

Cooking doesn’t have to be a daunting task saved only for the ultra-talented. You don’t even need much preparation to make a good, satisfying meal. With the right mindset, it can be a fun way to take care of your physical and mental health. And your wallet!